Blockstream CEO Adam Back Predicts Universal Corporate Bitcoin Treasuries

Blockstream Chief Executive Officer Adam Back said he expects every corporation to eventually hold Bitcoin on its balance sheet, arguing the cryptocurrency will become a universal treasury asset.

Speaking on 29 Aug., the early cypherpunk and Bitcoin pioneer warned of an “imminent” supply shock, suggesting limited issuance will drive companies to accumulate the token ahead of rivals.

