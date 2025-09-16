Bloomberg Analysts Give XRP and Dogecoin ETFs a Day! Will They Actually Launch?

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 18:26
Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas announced that the XRP ETF (ticker: XRPR) and Dogecoin ETF (DOJE) by REX-Osprey have been approved under the same prospectus, and both products are expected to begin trading this Thursday.

Balchunas used the following expressions in his social media post:

Another Bloomberg analyst, James Seyffart, noted that XRPR is not a “purely pure” spot product. Seyffart stated that the fund will take positions both by holding XRP directly and by investing in other spot XRP ETFs in global markets. He also noted that the documents indicate that exposure to derivatives could be provided if necessary, but that this is not the primary investment method.

*This is not investment advice.

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/bloomberg-analysts-give-xrp-and-dogecoin-etfs-a-day-will-they-actually-launch/

