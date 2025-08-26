Bloomberg Senior Analyst McGlone Shares His Latest Thoughts on Bitcoin (BTC)

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 13:36
Bitcoin
BTC$110,278.9-1.00%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10016+0.03%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.094-2.49%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017592-13.45%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00179-2.66%

Bloomberg Intelligence Senior Commodity Strategist Mike McGlone said that Bitcoin (BTC) has become the most important “risk appetite indicator” in the markets as uncertainty about the Fed’s interest rate policy continues.

McGlone reminded that Bitcoin’s average price during the year is at $100,000, and stated that this level is likely to be tested again in the short term.

According to the analyst, volatility remains low as the crypto market experiences a summer lull. However, McGlone believes that Bitcoin could pull back towards support levels once the VIX index rises above 20 again.

“Even though Bitcoin, the world’s most speculative digital asset, has reached new highs, a normalization process is inevitable. There is a risk that Bitcoin will break its support level towards the end of the year,” McGlone said, arguing that extreme speculative movements are being seen in crypto assets in the current environment.

McGlone stated that Bitcoin will continue to be a leading indicator of risk appetite in the long term, while pointing out that the Fed’s tight monetary policy pressure against inflation and global economic weakening could create more volatility in the markets.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/bloomberg-senior-analyst-mcglone-shares-his-latest-thoughts-on-bitcoin-btc/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

There’s more to crypto crime than meets the eye: What you need to know

There’s more to crypto crime than meets the eye: What you need to know

Crypto crime isn’t all FTX and fraud. Jennie Levin helps unpack the deeper, more technical threats facing blockchain today, including why regulators are still catching up.
Threshold
T$0.01589-4.96%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10005-0.19%
WHY
WHY$0.0000000273-4.34%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 22:01
Partager
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$20.1827 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$20.1827 million

PANews reported on June 19 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0618-2.06%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.1472-6.89%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 16:54
Partager
Bitcoin Price Tanks Below $109K After Whale Dump in Brutal Market Flush

Bitcoin Price Tanks Below $109K After Whale Dump in Brutal Market Flush

Crypto markets have resumed their correction with a massive liquidation event today, wiping out billions of dollars.
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/08/26 13:08
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

There’s more to crypto crime than meets the eye: What you need to know

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$20.1827 million

Bitcoin Price Tanks Below $109K After Whale Dump in Brutal Market Flush

Tim Draper: Altcoins Are Beta Testers That Strengthen Bitcoin’s Dominance

Mantle: Active users flee, but THIS group refuses to fold