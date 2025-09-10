BLS Cuts 911,000 From the Payroll, Shaking Bitcoin and Turning Investors to Bitcoin Hyper’s $14.8M Presale

Par : Brave Newcoin
2025/09/10 17:31
BloodLoop
BLS$0.00109+7.92%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.31774-3.10%
BLS Cuts 911,000 From the Payroll, Shaking Bitcoin and Turning Investors to Bitcoin Hyper’s $14.8M Presale

The weakening of the job market shook Bitcoin for a minute, dropping it from above $113K to under $111K in less than a day.

As The Kobeissi Letter details, most job cuts were concentrated in consumer-driven areas like leisure, hospitality, trade, and utilities. In total, 880K jobs vanished from the private sector and 31K from the public one.

The numbers don’t lie. The revision exceeds 2009 levels and is outweighed only by the Great Depression.

The magnitude of the recent job revision according to Kobeissi Letter.

Source: X/@KobeissiLetter

The news immediately impacted the $BTC price, spreading FUD – fear, uncertainty, and doubt. There’s an upside though. More eyes are now on the Bitcoin Hyper’s ($HYPER) $14.8M presale, which looks set for a fiery post-launch performance.

Will Bitcoin Survive the Revisionpocalypse?

Bitcoin contracted by almost $2K in less than 24 hours following the news, but is that representative of the coin’s path moving forward? No.

On the contrary, ‘asset owners will reap the rewards’, according to The Kobeissi Letter, which believes that rate cuts are imminent.

Kobeissi Letter believes that the job cuts will benefit asset owners.

Source: X/@KobeissiLetter

— The Kobeissi Letter, on X.

History supports this point of view. The 1990–1991 recession saw the stock market crumble by 20%, but it bounced back a year later by 30%, following cheaper Fed credit rates.

Despite the coming revision, gold surged by 40% in 2025 and Bitcoin by 20%, which means the recent drawback is just that: a temporary hiccup driven by investor uncertainty.

A hiccup that is already dissipating. Bitcoin is once again testing $112K, eyeing its psychological barrier of $115K. A successful breach would validate the Fibonacci trend, pushing $BTC to $129K or above by the end of the year.

Bitcoin’s Fibonacci chart according to TradingView.

Source: TradingView

In the meantime, investors are flocking to Bitcoin Hyper’s $14.8M+ presale, which is eyeing a Q4 public release.

Why Bitcoin Hyper Could Transform the Bitcoin Ecosystem Forever

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is the Layer-2 solution to Bitcoin’s most pressing problems, including its performance limitation of seven transactions per second (TPS).

This places Bitcoin 24th on Chainspect’s list of the fastest blockchains by TPS. Solana occupies the second place with a max theoretical TPS of 65K.

Bitcoin Hyper aims to correct this problem with the help of tools like a Canonical Bridge and the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM).

The Canonical Bridge connects Bitcoin’s ecosystem to the Hyper Layer-2 and confirms incoming transactions with the help of the Bitcoin Relay Program. Once transactions go through, the bridge then mints your $BTC onto Hyper’s super-fast Layer-2 as wrapped $BTC.

How Bitcoin Hyper’s Layer-2 works.

Once your wrapped $BTC is on the Layer-2, the real fun begins. Swaps, NFTs, DeFi, and more will now be possible.

Confirmation times will also be vastly reduced to mere seconds, essentially eliminating network congestion. And because all transactions are treated the same, that means Bitcoin’s fee-based priority system is gone, which translates to lower transaction costs as well.

The SVM complements this system by enabling the lightning-fast execution of DeFi apps and smart contracts.

And whenever you’re ready, you can withdraw your wrapped $BTC back to Bitcoin’s native Layer-1.

Hyper Presale Frenzy

Hyper plans to push Bitcoin’s performance to Solana-level numbers, allowing for high throughput and scalability, and turning the network into a more viable option for retail investors.

It’s little wonder, then that the presale is seeing significant investor interest. It has already raised an impressive $14.8M+, buoyed by recent whale buys of $161.3K, $100.6K, and $50K.

$HYPER currently costs $0.012885 – and you can stake it for 75% APY. So now is the perfect time to invest, before the project goes public.

Once that happens, we believe $HYPER will experience real growth, pushed by community hype and trust in the project’s potential. Long-term, our price prediction for $HYPER puts the token at at least $1.2 by 2030. That’s an ROI of 9,213% based on today’s presale price.

Ready to jump in? Start by taking a look at our how to buy $HYPER guide. Then head to the official $HYPER presale website and secure your tokens at today’s low price.

Looking Ahead

Bitcoin broke above $112K at the time of writing, which signals slow but sustained recovery. If it breaks $113K, we should see a run to $115K – and if it breaks that too, we could be looking at a new ATH, hopefully close to $129K.

In the meantime, though, you might want to consider diversifying your portfolio by adding Bitcoin Hyper’s ($HYPER). By the look of things, its successful $14.8M+ presale could merely be beginning of even greater things to come for this new token.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

AI stocks extend rally, CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF hits all-time high

AI stocks extend rally, CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF hits all-time high

PANews reported on September 10th that according to CoinDesk, cryptocurrency mining and artificial intelligence-related stocks rose across the board on Tuesday, driven by Nebius Group's $17.4 billion GPU supply agreement with Microsoft. The CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF (WGMI) rose 12% to a record high of $33.13. The ETF has risen 44% year-to-date, surpassing its listing price of approximately $30. Year-to-date, the fund's top two holdings have been particularly strong performers: IREN (IREN) has surged 188%, while Cipher Mining (CIFR) has gained 90%. WGMI manages $175.7 million in assets and has an expense ratio of 0.75%. The AI boom has also boosted Oracle (ORCL), which surged 30% in pre-market trading on Wednesday.
Boom
BOOM$0.011238+55.86%
NodeAI
GPU$0.2011-8.50%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
PANews2025/09/10 18:33
Partager
Financing Weekly Report | 21 public financing events, stablecoin company Conduit completed $36 million in Series A financing, led by Dragonfly Capital

Financing Weekly Report | 21 public financing events, stablecoin company Conduit completed $36 million in Series A financing, led by Dragonfly Capital

The market focuses on stablecoins, AI and crypto reserve businesses; the crypto AI project Freysa AI completed a $30 million financing through its affiliated entity Eternis AI, with participation from Coinbase Ventures and Selini Capital.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1483-9.01%
Partager
PANews2025/06/02 11:31
Partager
The GPT-5 Problem: Breaking Down the Backlash and User Complaints

The GPT-5 Problem: Breaking Down the Backlash and User Complaints

OpenAI's GPT-5 promised groundbreaking AI improvements. But instead, the reaction was loud and negative. Reddit threads, TechRadar reviews, and forums were full of frustration.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1483-9.01%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/10 15:46
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

AI stocks extend rally, CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF hits all-time high

Financing Weekly Report | 21 public financing events, stablecoin company Conduit completed $36 million in Series A financing, led by Dragonfly Capital

The GPT-5 Problem: Breaking Down the Backlash and User Complaints

Top 5 Crypto Presales to Buy Now – Next Cryptos Set to Explode

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan zegt dat banken betere rente moeten aanhouden tegen stablecoins