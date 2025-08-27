Blue-Chip NFTs Tumble as ETH Retreats From All-Time Highs

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 08:48
Capverse
CAP$0.06984+5.83%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01344+6.32%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018944+8.28%
Wink
LIKE$0.01268+5.65%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.07464+2.65%
Ethereum
ETH$4,601.83+4.52%

Blue-chip non-fungible token (NFT) collections had steep weekly declines as Ether pulled back from all-time highs. 

Data from decentralized finance aggregator DefiLlama showed that top projects saw their floor prices sink by double digits in the last seven days. Blue-chip NFT collections like Pudgy Penguins, Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and Doodles were among the hardest hit.

Pudgy Penguins, the top NFT collection by 24-hour and 7-day volume, saw a 17.3% drop to a 10.32 Ether (ETH) floor price. BAYC shed 14.7% to 9.59 ETH, while Doodles recorded one of the sharpest corrections, dropping 18.9% to 0.73 ETH. Other major collections like Moonbirds and Lil Pudgys dropped 10.5% and 14.6%, respectively.

The NFT floor price drop followed a sharp ETH retracement after hitting new all-time highs. On Monday, CoinGecko data showed that ETH reached a new all-time high of $4,946. ETH dropped 12% on Tuesday to $4,342 before recovering slightly. At the time of writing, the crypto asset traded at $4,433.

Top NFT collections by trading volume. Source: DefiLlama

CryptoPunks remain resilient despite the market crash

While many collections suffered heavy losses, not all NFT projects were in retreat. CryptoPunks, which remained the top NFT collection by market cap, showed relative resilience, dropping only 1.35% over the week. 

Despite the top collections showing floor price declines, trading volumes remained high. Throughout the week, Pudgy Penguins led the market with about 2,112 ETH (about $9.36 million) in trading volume. The collection was followed by Moonbirds, with 1,979 ETH ($8.77 million). 

CryptoPunks followed closely with 1,879 ETH (about $8.33 million) in volume, while BAYC had 809 ETH ($3.59 million). 

Related: 3D-printed housing company adopts Bitcoin, NFTs in blockchain pivot

NFT market capitalization drops to $7.7 billion

While blue-chip NFTs suffered double-digit declines, the broader NFT space also dropped almost 5% to $7.7 billion, according to data aggregator NFT Price Floor. 

On Aug. 13, NFT Price Floor showed that the overall NFT market capitalization peaked at $9.3 billion, up 40% from July’s $6.6 billion. The surge was fueled by an increase in NFT activity following an ETH surge. 

On Aug. 18, the NFT market cap dropped further to $8.1 billion, wiping out $1.2 billion from digital collectible valuations. 

Magazine: Ethereum’s roadmap to 10,000 TPS using ZK tech: Dummies’ guide

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/blue-chip-nfts-eth-retreat-cryptopunks-resilience?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Best Altcoins That Can Turn a $1,000 Investment into $10,000

Best Altcoins That Can Turn a $1,000 Investment into $10,000

The crypto market has always been defined by asymmetric opportunities. Unlike traditional assets, where doubling wealth is considered impressive, cryptocurrencies […] The post Best Altcoins That Can Turn a $1,000 Investment into $10,000 appeared first on Coindoo.
Partager
Coindoo2025/08/27 10:01
Partager
Crypto.com Bets Big on Trump Just Months After Settling With SEC

Crypto.com Bets Big on Trump Just Months After Settling With SEC

The post Crypto.com Bets Big on Trump Just Months After Settling With SEC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The centralized exchange, once under fire for mishandling millions in crypto, is joining forces with Trump Media to roll out CRO-based rewards on Truth Social. Centralized exchange Crypto.com is betting big on U.S. President Donald Trump with a high-profile partnership with Trump Media, marking a big push into the U.S. market less than a year after settling a dispute with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In a Tuesday press release, Trump Media revealed plans to launch a CRO-linked rewards program on Truth Social and Truth+, the social media and streaming platforms created after Donald Trump was banned from X (formerly Twitter). The program is expected to integrate Crypto.com’s infrastructure, allowing users to convert earned points into CRO and access additional perks. Additionally, the two companies plan to collaborate on joint marketing campaigns and offer subscription benefits tied to CRO. As part of the agreement, Trump Media will also invest $105 million in CRO, equivalent to about 2% of CRO’s total supply, while Crypto.com will purchase $50 million of Trump Media stock. The firms are also backing a new digital asset treasury company, Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, which is expected to manage $1 billion in CRO, $200 million in cash, $220 million from warrants, and a $5 billion equity line. The price of Cronos’ native token (CRO) jumped over 20% Tuesday following the announcement, reaching levels not seen since late 2024. Longstanding Ties Crypto.com has a long history with Trump-linked companies. In December 2024, Marszalek reportedly met with Donald Trump to discuss U.S. crypto regulations. Around the same time, the company dropped its lawsuit against the SEC after receiving a Wells notice citing concerns that some tokens on its platform might be considered securities. A few months later, the SEC abruptly ended its investigation into Crypto.com without taking…
U
U$0.01136-2.06%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.449+2.51%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01345+6.32%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 10:40
Partager
Iranian crypto flows fall 11% on Israel conflict, Nobitex hack: TRM Labs

Iranian crypto flows fall 11% on Israel conflict, Nobitex hack: TRM Labs

Iran crypto flows dropped 11% so far this year to July, amid conflict with Israel, the $90 million hack of local crypto exchange Nobitex and Tether freezing 42 wallet addresses. Flows into Iranian crypto trading platforms have fallen in 2025 due to a breakdown in nuclear negotiations with Israel, a $90 million hack on Iran’s largest crypto exchange, and a major stablecoin blacklisting, says blockchain analytics firm TRM Labs.Iranian crypto flows hit $3.7 billion between January and July, an 11% decrease compared to the same period last year, with the worst drop off coming in June and July, TRM Labs said in a report on Tuesday.Iran’s crypto flows started to sharply drop in June, just after the $90 million hack on Nobitex, which handles 87% of the country’s crypto transactions. Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.10174+1.55%
Major
MAJOR$0.16489+4.95%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0615+7.51%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/27 08:41
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Best Altcoins That Can Turn a $1,000 Investment into $10,000

Crypto.com Bets Big on Trump Just Months After Settling With SEC

Iranian crypto flows fall 11% on Israel conflict, Nobitex hack: TRM Labs

Hyperliquid Short Squeeze: Explosive 200% Surge Creates Million-Dollar Opportunity

WLFI Listing Risks: Urgent Warning for Retail Investors on Trump-Linked DeFi Token