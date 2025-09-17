Blueberry Launches a Bold New Brand Platform

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 21:44
Sydney, Australia, September 17th, 2025, FinanceWire

Blueberry, a leading global forex and CFD broker, has unveiled its new brand platform, a campaign produced almost entirely using generative AI. The launch marks a bold step that mirrors the precision, adaptability, and innovation traders rely on in today’s fast-moving markets.

The Human Side of AI

AI powered nearly every stage of production — from concept visualisation and script development to visuals, audio design, and post-production. The result was faster timelines, greater flexibility, and the ability to experiment with creative outputs in ways traditional methods can’t always deliver.

Make Your Move

The film anchors on Blueberry’s promise to traders: precision execution, razor-sharp spreads, and round-the-clock support. “Make Your Move” is a call to action for traders who thrive on decisiveness, skill, and timing. In a world where milliseconds can make the difference, the video’s dynamic sequences symbolise the sharpness of execution, the variety of trading instruments offered, and the speed and confidence that define successful trading.

A Global Vision

Designed for a diverse international audience, the campaign leverages AI’s adaptability to tailor creative quickly across regions and platforms. This global reach underlines Blueberry’s ambition to connect with traders worldwide.

The “Make Your Move” brand film was launched globally across Blueberry’s website, social channels, and digital advertising platforms on September 16th.

About Blueberry

Blueberry is a globally recognised forex and CFD broker, providing traders with precision execution, competitive spreads, and exceptional service. Serving clients worldwide, Blueberry combines innovation and trust to help traders Make Their Move in the global markets.

Contact

Head of Marketing
Nadav Linden
Blueberry Markets
[email protected]

Source: https://finbold.com/blueberry-launches-a-bold-new-brand-platform/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
