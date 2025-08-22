BNB Chain Celebrates 5th Anniversary with $480,000 in Rewards



Tony Kim



BNB Chain marks its 5th anniversary with BNB Day, offering $480,000 in rewards over a series of Web3 events. The event features onchain quests, AMAs, and themed challenges.











BNB Chain is celebrating its fifth anniversary with an eventful BNB Day, featuring a three-week series of activities designed for the community that has driven its growth. This celebration not only marks a significant milestone but also offers participants a chance to engage with emerging Web3 innovations and share in a substantial $480,000 prize pool, according to BNB Chain.

Event Highlights & Schedule

The event is structured around three weeks, each focusing on a trending Web3 narrative. Participants can look forward to 3–4 featured projects launching special campaigns on DappBay. Activities include onchain quests, live AMA sessions, and themed community challenges.

Here’s a breakdown of the weekly themes and events:

Week Dates (UTC) Theme Featured Events & Rewards Week 1 Aug 25, 12 PM – Sep 1, 12 PM AI & DeFi Challenge EureXa AI: AI & Robots: Web3 Extreme Challenge

AIville: Connect Wallet on AIVille to Share $45,000 in $AIV and $ Dinar

Maiga: Trade Smarter with DeFAI and Win $45,000 Week 2 Sep 1, 12 PM – Sep 8, 12 PM RWA & SocialFi Week XPIN: BNB5YA XPIN Quest: Win Your Share of $45,000 in $XPIN

ShareX: Enter the ShareX RWAverse to share $45K worth of blind boxes

TagAI: Tip any token when you like, comment, post to share $4.5M Points Week 3 Sep 8, 12 PM – Sep 15, 12 PM GameFi & AI Innovation World of Dypians: Vault of Power: Claim Your Share of $95,000

Valhalla: Odin’s Five-Year Omen

Euler: Euler Power Loop Challenge – Win Your Share of $50,000

ChainGPT: Unchained AI: Build, Mint, Trade with ChainGPT

How the Rewards Work

Participants can earn rewards through onchain quests, which offer tokens, NFTs, in-game items, or other incentives. Additionally, community engagement activities such as AMAs and themed social challenges provide opportunities to win extra prizes.

Celebrate, Connect, and Win

BNB Day is a platform not just for rewards but also for experiencing cutting-edge Web3 applications, connecting with leading projects, and celebrating five years of innovation. It presents an opportunity to participate actively in the evolving Web3 landscape.

The BNB Chain’s fifth-anniversary celebration is currently live. Participants are encouraged to explore quests on DappBay, follow updates on Twitter via @BNBCHAIN, and engage with the community using hashtags such as #BNBDay and #BNBChainTurns5.

Image source: Shutterstock



