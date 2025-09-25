Griffin AI has launched a tool that allows users to execute DeFi transactions using natural language commands.Griffin AI has launched a tool that allows users to execute DeFi transactions using natural language commands.

BNB chain gets Griffin AI tool for chat-controlled DeFi

Griffin AI has launched a tool that allows users to execute DeFi transactions using natural language commands.

Summary
  • Griffin AI launches Transaction Execution Agent, enabling users to interact with DeFi in natural language
  • The agent will work on BNB and be able to interact with DeFi platforms such as Pancakeswap

DeFi has long suffered from an accessibility issue, especially for new users. However, AI could be a potential solution. On Tuesday, Sept. 23, Griffin AI announced the launch of its Transaction Execution Agent Turbo on the BNB chain.

The AI agent will enable users to interact with DeFi platforms and wallets through natural language commands. For instance, users will be able to ask the agent to “swap 30% stablecoin to BNB,” or “earn yield on idle USDT,” among other commands. The agent will then produce smart contracts that are ready for the user to review and sign.

At its launch, the model will enable token swaps through platforms like PancakeSwap and 1inch, lending and earning on Aave v3, wallet integrations and transfers, and portfolio information.

Griffin AI tackles complexity on BNB

Critically, the model defaults to deterministic logic whenever possible, only utilizing large language models for ambiguous inputs. This ensures that the agent minimizes the risks of LLM hallucinations, which can lead to financial losses when used in the DeFi context.

Griffin AI’s TEA Turbo model also operates on a self-custodial model, which safeguards users from counterparty risks and hacking attacks.

