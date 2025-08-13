BNB Chain Launches Annual Awards to Celebrate Its 5th Anniversary; Winners Will Be Announced on September 5th

PANews reported on August 13 that BNB Chain announced the launch of the "BNB Chain Annual Awards 2025" to recognize projects and builders that promote Web3 innovation and ecological development.
The event consists of two phases: nominations and voting. Nominations will be accepted from 12:00 PM on August 13th to 12:00 PM on August 20th, and voting will run from August 27th to September 3rd. Five award categories will be presented: Rising Star, AI Pioneer, Trading Giant, New Vision, and Most Engaging Product. Voting requires holding at least 0.01 BNB. Winning projects will receive global promotion and ecosystem recognition. The final list of winners will be announced on September 5th.
