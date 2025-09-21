BNB Chain is dramatically upgrading the crypto transactions in 2025 with cutting block times and fees and increasing the capacity of decentralized exchanges. It has been accompanied by Pepe Whale moves that have rocked the market with colossal transfers of tokens and exuberant projections of the market rally. The sale of presale of Lyno AI […] The post BNB Chain Upgrade, Pepe Whale Moves, and Lyno AI’s Explosive Presale — Top Crypto to Watch in 2025 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.BNB Chain is dramatically upgrading the crypto transactions in 2025 with cutting block times and fees and increasing the capacity of decentralized exchanges. It has been accompanied by Pepe Whale moves that have rocked the market with colossal transfers of tokens and exuberant projections of the market rally. The sale of presale of Lyno AI […] The post BNB Chain Upgrade, Pepe Whale Moves, and Lyno AI’s Explosive Presale — Top Crypto to Watch in 2025 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

BNB Chain Upgrade, Pepe Whale Moves, and Lyno AI’s Explosive Presale — Top Crypto to Watch in 2025

Par : LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/21 18:05
Binance Coin
BNB$1.048,93+4,84%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1527+7,61%
SecondLive
LIVE$0,02043+17,41%
Pepe
PEPE$0,00001064+0,09%

BNB Chain is dramatically upgrading the crypto transactions in 2025 with cutting block times and fees and increasing the capacity of decentralized exchanges. It has been accompanied by Pepe Whale moves that have rocked the market with colossal transfers of tokens and exuberant projections of the market rally. The sale of presale of Lyno AI is the last element that completes this trinity as it is an indispensable project that unites innovation and community strength.

BNB Chain’s 2025 Breakthrough Powers Next-Gen Trades

BNB Chain had cut block times by more than half to 0.75 seconds and charges to only $0.01. This forward can support up to 5,000 decentralized exchange swaps per second, which is supported by AI Copilot and gasless Megafuel technology. BNB Chain is currently able to process 100 million daily transactions and is able to offer the speed and scale previously unknown to the industry.

Pepe Whales Signal Massive Rally Potential

Pepe (PEPE) whales transferred no less than 25 million dollars in September 2025 with 2.3 trillion tokens leaving Robinhood wallets. This triggered a frenzy of 4036% upside calls to the effect of a 40x advance to $0.00001488. These dynamics caused by whales have enhanced the interest of the market and affirmed meme tokens that continue to have a tremendous impact.

Lyno AI’s Early Bird Presale Ignites Investor Attention

Presale 2025 Lyno AI already collected 32,196 and has sold 643, 939 tokens at the Early Bird price of 0.050. The second presale phase will be initiated with a price of $0.055, and will be finished until 0.10. The difference between Lyno AI and BNB Chain is that the former integrates the speed of BNB Chain and the viral momentum of Pepe, which is backed by AI-driven cross-chain arbitrage. Lyno AI is audited by Cyberscope on security and provides community governance and 30 percent fee sharing to the staker, establishing a truly decentralized advantage.

By spending more than 100 dollars, the presale purchasers can have access to the exclusive giveaway by Lyno, who will distribute the shares of a 100K prize pool between ten victorious investors. This incentive will supplement the revolutionary AI arbitrage features of Lyno that aim at giving retail traders the capability to resist the dominance of the whales.

Conclusion: Investors Should Act Fast on Lyno AI Presale

Lyno AI is an example of the future of crypto, where AI is autonomously executed and its growth controlled by the community. The upgrades of the BNB Chain and activity of the Pepe whales has Lyno AI at the brink of huge upside potential. The investors are encouraged to scramble to get tokens now at the Early Bird presale before the projects rise. It is a rare chance to be a part of an entirely audited, AI-driven protocol that is defining the crypto space of 2025.

 For more information about LYNO visit the links below:

Website:https://lyno.ai/  

Buy Presale- https://lyno.ai/#presale 

Whitepaper: https://lyno.ai/whitepaper.pdf 

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Lyno_AI 

Telegram:https://t.me/lyno_ai 

Win 100k: https://gleam.io/KCCV3/lyno-ai-giveaway 

Contact Details:
LYNO AI
[email protected]

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

The post BNB Chain Upgrade, Pepe Whale Moves, and Lyno AI’s Explosive Presale — Top Crypto to Watch in 2025 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trump Backs Bitcoin As New Safe Haven

Trump Backs Bitcoin As New Safe Haven

On CNBC, Eric Trump stated that Bitcoin has "taken the role of gold in today’s world," elevating crypto to the status of a strategic safe haven asset. This media appearance coincides with the launch of American Bitcoin, a mining and BTC holding company he is close to. Far from a mere announcement, this statement fits within a dynamic where publicly traded companies are beginning to integrate bitcoin at the heart of their reserve strategy. L’article Trump Backs Bitcoin As New Safe Haven est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,391-0,81%
Bitcoin
BTC$115.703,67-0,12%
Safe Token
SAFE$0,4221+0,28%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 14:32
Partager
NBA Star Lost Bitcoin Password, Wallet Now Worth Millions

NBA Star Lost Bitcoin Password, Wallet Now Worth Millions

NBA player Kevin Durant purchased Bitcoin in 2016 and lost his Coinbase password. During the time in jail, the coins increased exponentially. NBA star Kevin Durant invested in Bitcoin almost ten years ago. The investment has risen to an astronomical value.  Nevertheless, Durant and his agent lost the password to their Coinbase account. This scenario […] The post NBA Star Lost Bitcoin Password, Wallet Now Worth Millions appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SecondLive
LIVE$0,02027+15,43%
Starpower
STAR$0,12187+0,34%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00559-4,60%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/21 19:30
Partager
Crypto Price Predictions: ETH, XRP, SOL And A Potential 1000x Meme Coin Going Viral

Crypto Price Predictions: ETH, XRP, SOL And A Potential 1000x Meme Coin Going Viral

ETH, XRP, and SOL offer 1.5–3x gains, but Layer Brett’s $0.0058 presale, 670% APY staking, and viral momentum give it 1000x upside potential, making it 2025’s top meme coin bet.
1
1$0,009669+61,12%
Solana
SOL$239,53+0,82%
XRP
XRP$2,9799-0,14%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/21 18:50
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trump Backs Bitcoin As New Safe Haven

NBA Star Lost Bitcoin Password, Wallet Now Worth Millions

Crypto Price Predictions: ETH, XRP, SOL And A Potential 1000x Meme Coin Going Viral

Ethereum ETFs Register $557 Million Inflows As BlackRock Leads the Charge

Crypto.com Suffered an Unreported Data Breach from Scattered Spider Hackers, Bloomberg Reports