The post BNB Chain’s Role in Propelling Perpetual DEX Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alvin Lang Sep 22, 2025 12:14 BNB Chain emerges as a key player in the perpetual DEX landscape, fostering innovation in liquidity management, risk control, and ecosystem integration. The perpetual decentralized exchange (DEX) market is evolving rapidly, with platforms innovating across architecture and incentives. BNB Chain has positioned itself as a pivotal force in this transformation, according to the BNB Chain blog. Market Dynamics and Performance Since early 2025, new entrants such as EdgeX, Orderly, and ADEN have significantly contributed to the growth of perpetual DEXs. BNB Chain has maintained a competitive edge, standing just behind Ethereum and Hyperliquid in terms of ecosystem scale. Approximately half of the top perpetual DEXs are native to BNB Chain, underscoring its appeal to developers seeking scalable environments. Sustainable Liquidity Models Perpetual DEXs thrive on robust economic designs, where fee structures, liquidity provider (LP) incentives, and risk management strategies are crucial. BNB Chain-based platforms like Aster and Orderly are implementing competitive fee structures and market maker incentives, fostering sustainable liquidity. These strategies balance user growth with protocol safety, ensuring long-term viability. Advanced Risk Management Effective risk management is essential for perpetual markets. BNB Chain DEXs are utilizing advanced oracle designs and liquidation frameworks. For instance, Aster employs both mark price and last price mechanisms to enhance liquidation precision, while Orderly utilizes a decentralized liquidation model. These innovations highlight BNB Chain’s reliability and scalability in supporting perpetual trading. Integration and Ecosystem Development BNB Chain distinguishes itself not only through performance but also through ecosystem depth. It offers a range of SDKs, APIs, and integration toolkits, enabling developers to build beyond core trading functionalities. Platforms like Aster and Orderly provide comprehensive infrastructure, including broker SDKs and omnichain services, reinforcing BNB Chain’s role as a foundational ecosystem for perpetual… The post BNB Chain’s Role in Propelling Perpetual DEX Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alvin Lang Sep 22, 2025 12:14 BNB Chain emerges as a key player in the perpetual DEX landscape, fostering innovation in liquidity management, risk control, and ecosystem integration. The perpetual decentralized exchange (DEX) market is evolving rapidly, with platforms innovating across architecture and incentives. BNB Chain has positioned itself as a pivotal force in this transformation, according to the BNB Chain blog. Market Dynamics and Performance Since early 2025, new entrants such as EdgeX, Orderly, and ADEN have significantly contributed to the growth of perpetual DEXs. BNB Chain has maintained a competitive edge, standing just behind Ethereum and Hyperliquid in terms of ecosystem scale. Approximately half of the top perpetual DEXs are native to BNB Chain, underscoring its appeal to developers seeking scalable environments. Sustainable Liquidity Models Perpetual DEXs thrive on robust economic designs, where fee structures, liquidity provider (LP) incentives, and risk management strategies are crucial. BNB Chain-based platforms like Aster and Orderly are implementing competitive fee structures and market maker incentives, fostering sustainable liquidity. These strategies balance user growth with protocol safety, ensuring long-term viability. Advanced Risk Management Effective risk management is essential for perpetual markets. BNB Chain DEXs are utilizing advanced oracle designs and liquidation frameworks. For instance, Aster employs both mark price and last price mechanisms to enhance liquidation precision, while Orderly utilizes a decentralized liquidation model. These innovations highlight BNB Chain’s reliability and scalability in supporting perpetual trading. Integration and Ecosystem Development BNB Chain distinguishes itself not only through performance but also through ecosystem depth. It offers a range of SDKs, APIs, and integration toolkits, enabling developers to build beyond core trading functionalities. Platforms like Aster and Orderly provide comprehensive infrastructure, including broker SDKs and omnichain services, reinforcing BNB Chain’s role as a foundational ecosystem for perpetual…

BNB Chain’s Role in Propelling Perpetual DEX Growth

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 15:47
Binance Coin
BNB$1,003.15-1.90%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Aster
ASTER$1.713+6.05%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017292-0.48%
Edge
EDGE$0.32314-0.20%


Alvin Lang
Sep 22, 2025 12:14

BNB Chain emerges as a key player in the perpetual DEX landscape, fostering innovation in liquidity management, risk control, and ecosystem integration.





The perpetual decentralized exchange (DEX) market is evolving rapidly, with platforms innovating across architecture and incentives. BNB Chain has positioned itself as a pivotal force in this transformation, according to the BNB Chain blog.

Market Dynamics and Performance

Since early 2025, new entrants such as EdgeX, Orderly, and ADEN have significantly contributed to the growth of perpetual DEXs. BNB Chain has maintained a competitive edge, standing just behind Ethereum and Hyperliquid in terms of ecosystem scale. Approximately half of the top perpetual DEXs are native to BNB Chain, underscoring its appeal to developers seeking scalable environments.

Sustainable Liquidity Models

Perpetual DEXs thrive on robust economic designs, where fee structures, liquidity provider (LP) incentives, and risk management strategies are crucial. BNB Chain-based platforms like Aster and Orderly are implementing competitive fee structures and market maker incentives, fostering sustainable liquidity. These strategies balance user growth with protocol safety, ensuring long-term viability.

Advanced Risk Management

Effective risk management is essential for perpetual markets. BNB Chain DEXs are utilizing advanced oracle designs and liquidation frameworks. For instance, Aster employs both mark price and last price mechanisms to enhance liquidation precision, while Orderly utilizes a decentralized liquidation model. These innovations highlight BNB Chain’s reliability and scalability in supporting perpetual trading.

Integration and Ecosystem Development

BNB Chain distinguishes itself not only through performance but also through ecosystem depth. It offers a range of SDKs, APIs, and integration toolkits, enabling developers to build beyond core trading functionalities. Platforms like Aster and Orderly provide comprehensive infrastructure, including broker SDKs and omnichain services, reinforcing BNB Chain’s role as a foundational ecosystem for perpetual DEXs.

Case Study: Hyperliquid’s Vertical Growth

Hyperliquid exemplifies a vertically integrated model, being both the L1 and the exchange. This approach has led to significant growth, with the top 1.9% of users accounting for over 90% of open value. However, BNB Chain’s strategy of distributed liquidity and diverse protocol designs offers a more robust model, supporting multiple leading perpetual protocols and spreading innovation across the ecosystem.

BNB Chain is emerging as a leader in the perpetual DEX space, attracting new builders with its scalability, oracle integrations, and liquidity programs. With four of the top ten DEXs already native to its ecosystem, BNB Chain is setting the stage for the next wave of perpetual trading innovations.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/bnb-chain-role-perpetual-dex-growth

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, expands into Spain

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, expands into Spain

PANews reported on September 23rd that, according to CoinDesk, Boerse Stuttgart Digital, the cryptocurrency business unit of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange Group, announced on Tuesday that it has established a new office in Madrid, Spain, officially entering the Spanish market. This move expands its European presence to eight centers, including Frankfurt, Zurich, and Milan. Earlier this year, the company received Europe's first full-territory license under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) from Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), providing cryptocurrency trading and custody solutions to banks, brokers, and asset managers.
Movement
MOVE$0.116-1.52%
Partager
PANews2025/09/23 17:16
Partager
Hyperliquid's perpetual contract market share dropped to 38%, while Aster and Lighter saw their shares rise.

Hyperliquid's perpetual contract market share dropped to 38%, while Aster and Lighter saw their shares rise.

PANews reported on September 23rd that according to CoinDesk, Hyperliquid, once a leading player in the on-chain perpetual swap market, is gradually being overtaken by emerging platforms such as Lighter and Aster, resulting in a decline in market share. According to Dune data, Hyperliquid's market share of the on-chain cryptocurrency perpetual swap market reached 71% in May of this year, but has now fallen to 38%. Meanwhile, Lighter and Aster's market shares have increased from low single-digit percentages in May to 16.8% and 14.9%, respectively. The on-chain perpetual swap market is experiencing rapid growth. Over the past four weeks, cumulative trading volume across all platforms has approached $700 billion, with $42 billion traded in the last 24 hours alone. The number of on-chain perpetual swap protocols has rapidly increased from just two in 2022 to over 80 today. This growth demonstrates the vitality of the market: a thriving market attracts numerous new participants, intensifying competition and challenging the market share and profitability of early entrants.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011187+1.07%
Aster
ASTER$1.7146+8.60%
MAY
MAY$0.03988-3.15%
Partager
PANews2025/09/23 17:24
Partager
Solana to $1,000? This Trader Updates His SOL Price Prediction

Solana to $1,000? This Trader Updates His SOL Price Prediction

Solana is off to a strong September run. After bouncing from the $200 zone, SOL now trades just under $250 and shows no sign of slowing. Among analysts watching this rally, trader Crypto Patel stands out for setting bold targets that have grabbed the market’s attention. What Crypto Patel’s Chart Shows Patel’s weekly chart highlights
1
1$0.014731+114.23%
Solana
SOL$218.14-1.92%
Sign
SIGN$0.07774-9.89%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/19 17:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, expands into Spain

Hyperliquid's perpetual contract market share dropped to 38%, while Aster and Lighter saw their shares rise.

Solana to $1,000? This Trader Updates His SOL Price Prediction

Is EverGrow coin Dead? Price and Latest Updates

Circle Beats USDH to the Punch with USDC Launch on HyperEVM