BNB Market Cap Surpasses Accenture, Reaches $149 Billion

TRX Tests $0.37, DOGE Rallies on ETF Hype, BlockDAG Presale Nears $600M! Which Is The Best Crypto to Buy Now?

Tron (TRX), Dogecoin (DOGE), and BlockDAG (BDAG) are all commanding investor attention in September 2025, but for very different reasons. Tron sits at a technical crossroads, with its Mayer Multiple near 1.2x suggesting resilience, yet its ability to clear the $0.37 resistance remains uncertain. Dogecoin, meanwhile, is once again headline-driven. The Dogecoin (DOGE) price surge is fueled by ETF speculation and whale accumulation, highlighting how institutional bets can ignite meme-coin volatility. But BlockDAG (BDAG) is telling a different story: no hype cycle, just raw momentum. With nearly $410M raised, 312K holders, 20K miners shipped, and a presale price still locked at $0.0013, BlockDAG is halfway to its $600M roadmap before even listing. For investors looking past fleeting pumps, the case is clear: only one project already looks like the best crypto for 2025. Will TRX Break $0.37 or is a Pullback Next? Tron (TRX) is holding firm near its long-term support, but the battle between bulls and bears is far from over. As of now, TRX is trading around $0.32, with the Mayer Multiple sitting at 1.2x, a level often tied to stability when compared with the 200-day moving average. This suggests downside risk is limited, though resistance at $0.37 remains the key test for momentum. On the derivatives side, activity has cooled sharply. Open interest has dropped, funding rates have turned negative, and traders appear less willing to take on leverage. Historically, these conditions can precede relief rallies if short positions start to unwind. For investors, the setup is one of cautious opportunity: the $0.317–$0.320 zone offers a buffer, but sustained moves above $0.37 are needed to confirm a breakout. Until then, TRX trades in a tight balance between stability and volatility. DOGE Volume Spikes on Institutional Interest Dogecoin (DOGE) is back in the spotlight on September 10, 2025,…