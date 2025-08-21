BNB treasury firm plunges 77% after Nasdaq delisting notice

Biotech and BNB treasury firm Windtree Therapeutics fell 77% on Wednesday after informing the SEC that it would be delisted from the Nasdaq stock exchange.

Windtree Therapeutics, a biotech company that established a BNB treasury strategy last month, fell 77% on Wednesday after the Nasdaq informed the firm it would be delisted from the stock exchange for failing to meet compliance requirements.

The noncompliance concerned Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) that requires a company’s stock to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share, Windtree stated in a filing to the US securities regulator on Tuesday. Nasdaq will suspend WINT trading on Thursday. 

Windtree (WINT) shares dropped a staggering 77.2% to $0.11 on the news, and are down another 4.7% in after-hours, Google Finance data shows. WINT shares saw a minor rise on July 16, when it announced its BNB treasury strategy, but have fallen over 90% since its July 18 peak.

Read more

