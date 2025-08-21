BNB’s New All-Time High Could Be the First of Many — Here’s Why

BNB price has jumped nearly 14% in the last 30 days and recently touched a new all-time high of $881. While the price is now trading just 2% below that mark, what matters more is how it’s holding firm above key resistance.

In the past 24 hours alone, BNB gained another 3.4%, showing solid buyer interest. Two key on-chain signals suggest this rally may not be a one-off event. Both long-term and mid-term holders are backing this run.

HODLers Are Buying Into Strength — And They’re Not Alone

The chart below displays BNB’s HODL waves — a metric that measures the duration investors have held their tokens without selling them. It splits all BNB holders into age bands. The key here is the behavior of two specific groups: long-term holders (1–2 years) and mid-term conviction buyers (3–6 months).

On July 21, the 1–2 year band held just 6.56% of supply. That number has grown to 7.49% as of August 20. Similarly, the 3–6 month cohort rose from 1.5% to 7.3%. These are significant increases, especially when BNB’s price went up during the same time.

BNB price and HODL waves: Glassnode

This kind of accumulation isn’t happening during a dip. It’s happening during a 14% BNB price rally, meaning these holders aren’t waiting for a pullback. They’re stepping in on strength.

Now look at exchange balances. Between August 19 and 20, BNB’s price jumped from $824 to $869. Over the same period, exchange balances dropped from 31.91 million to 31.38 million BNB — a 530,000 token drop in one day.

BNB buyers are moving in: Glassnode

That means traders weren’t sending coins in to sell. They were pulling coins out. Combined with rising HODL bands, this is clear: BNB holders expect higher prices.

BNB Price Action Confirms That $881 Was Only the First Barrier

BNB’s price rally hasn’t been random. It’s been following a clear uptrend, with pullbacks respecting Fibonacci retracement levels. The chart shows a trend-based Fib extension plotted from the recent impulse: $730 (start) to $864.95 (peak), retraced down to $812.

BNB price analysis: TradingView

Based on that, the 0.5 level — $881 — acted as clear resistance and was tested almost perfectly. This test marked BNB’s all-time high. If this resistance breaks, the next Fib levels at $897 and $920 open up; both would be fresh all-time highs.

But there’s one risk. If the BNB price breaks below $812, the trend structure weakens. The level acted as the key retracement zone, and losing it would shift sentiment. But until then, the setup favors continuation.

