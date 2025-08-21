BNB’s New All-Time High Could Be the First of Many — Here’s Why

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 18:59
BNB price has jumped nearly 14% in the last 30 days and recently touched a new all-time high of $881. While the price is now trading just 2% below that mark, what matters more is how it’s holding firm above key resistance.

In the past 24 hours alone, BNB gained another 3.4%, showing solid buyer interest. Two key on-chain signals suggest this rally may not be a one-off event. Both long-term and mid-term holders are backing this run.

HODLers Are Buying Into Strength — And They’re Not Alone

The chart below displays BNB’s HODL waves — a metric that measures the duration investors have held their tokens without selling them. It splits all BNB holders into age bands. The key here is the behavior of two specific groups: long-term holders (1–2 years) and mid-term conviction buyers (3–6 months).

On July 21, the 1–2 year band held just 6.56% of supply. That number has grown to 7.49% as of August 20. Similarly, the 3–6 month cohort rose from 1.5% to 7.3%. These are significant increases, especially when BNB’s price went up during the same time.

BNB price and HODL wavesBNB price and HODL waves: Glassnode

This kind of accumulation isn’t happening during a dip. It’s happening during a 14% BNB price rally, meaning these holders aren’t waiting for a pullback. They’re stepping in on strength.

For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here.

Now look at exchange balances. Between August 19 and 20, BNB’s price jumped from $824 to $869. Over the same period, exchange balances dropped from 31.91 million to 31.38 million BNB — a 530,000 token drop in one day.

BNB buyers are moving inBNB buyers are moving in: Glassnode

That means traders weren’t sending coins in to sell. They were pulling coins out. Combined with rising HODL bands, this is clear: BNB holders expect higher prices.

BNB Price Action Confirms That $881 Was Only the First Barrier

BNB’s price rally hasn’t been random. It’s been following a clear uptrend, with pullbacks respecting Fibonacci retracement levels. The chart shows a trend-based Fib extension plotted from the recent impulse: $730 (start) to $864.95 (peak), retraced down to $812.

BNB price analysis:BNB price analysis: TradingView

Based on that, the 0.5 level — $881 — acted as clear resistance and was tested almost perfectly. This test marked BNB’s all-time high. If this resistance breaks, the next Fib levels at $897 and $920 open up; both would be fresh all-time highs.

But there’s one risk. If the BNB price breaks below $812, the trend structure weakens. The level acted as the key retracement zone, and losing it would shift sentiment. But until then, the setup favors continuation.

The post BNB’s New All-Time High Could Be the First of Many — Here’s Why appeared first on BeInCrypto.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/bnb-price-new-ath-rally/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
U.S. Democratic Senators propose "Official Income Curbing and Non-Disclosure Act" in response to Trump's relationship with the crypto industry

U.S. Democratic Senators propose "Official Income Curbing and Non-Disclosure Act" in response to Trump's relationship with the crypto industry

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Cointelegraph, U.S. Senator Adam Schiff and nine Democratic lawmakers proposed the Curbing Official Income and Non-Disclosure Act (COIN Act), which intends to
PANews2025/06/24 10:01
PeckShield: Silo Finance suffered a security breach, losing approximately $545,000

PeckShield: Silo Finance suffered a security breach, losing approximately $545,000

PANews reported on June 25 that according to PeckShieldAlert, Silo Finance was attacked, resulting in a loss of approximately US$545,000. Silo Finance said its core smart contracts, including markets and
Silo Finance
SILO$0.02315-4.33%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4833+2.65%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005931+15.61%
PANews2025/06/25 23:13
Economist Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Go To $100 Before $100,000 Returns

Economist Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Go To $100 Before $100,000 Returns

Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff, who declared in 2018 that Bitcoin was more likely to crash to $100 than rally to $100,000, has returned. He indirectly admitted he was wrong and outlined reasons why his prediction fell through.  Harvard Economist Breaks Silence On Missed Bitcoin Prediction In an X post, Rogoff identified himself as the Harvard economist who said that Bitcoin was more likely to be worth $100 than $100,000. He then went on to comment on what he missed when he made this prediction. First, the economist said that he was far too optimistic about the U.S. coming to its senses about sensible crypto regulation.  Related Reading: Crypto Founder Predicts The Collapse Of Bitcoin In This Timeframe Rogoff, who was the former chief economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), indicated that the Donald Trump administration has gone about Bitcoin and crypto regulation in the wrong way. He questioned why policymakers would want to facilitate tax evasion and illegal activities, likely in reference to regulations such as the GENIUS Act, which have provided regulatory clarity.  It is worth mentioning that one of the reasons the Harvard economist had predicted that Bitcoin was more likely to go to $100 was based on his belief that government regulation would trigger lower prices. He had made this prediction when BTC was trading at around $11,000. Rogoff claimed back then that the flagship crypto needed global regulation to crack down on its use for money laundering.  The former IMF chief believed that if this regulation took away the possibility of money laundering and tax evasion, then Bitcoin’s actual use cases for transactions were very small. As such, he was banking on BTC lacking any demand, which would drive its price lower rather than higher.  However, that hasn’t been the case as government regulation has only boosted Bitcoin’s demand. The flagship crypto rallied to $100,000, a price level Rogoff said it won’t reach, for the first time last year following Donald Trump’s victory. Meanwhile, BTC has reached new highs on the back of regulatory clarity, including its rally to a previous all-time high (ATH) just before the passage of the GENIUS Act last month.  Further Reasons For The Missed Prediction The Harvard economist also stated that he did not appreciate how Bitcoin would compete with fiat currencies to serve as the transaction medium of choice in the $20 trillion global underground economy. He further remarked that this demand puts a floor on its price.  Related Reading: Two Scenarios Map Out Bitcoin Price Crash After Recovery In addition to being a transaction medium of choice, BTC has also gained a reputation as a store of value, which has created demand for it among traditional finance (TradFi) investors. These investors have gained exposure to Bitcoin mainly through the ETFs. Interestingly, Harvard recently revealed a $117 million stake in BlackRock’s BTC ETF.  Lastly, Rogoff said that he did not anticipate a situation where regulators, especially the regulator in chief, would be able to brazenly hold hundreds of millions or even billions of dollars in crypto without consequence, considering the “blatant conflict of interest.”  At the time of writing, the Bitcoin price is trading at around $113,600, up in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Featured image from Pixabay, chart from Tradingview.com
NewsBTC2025/08/21 20:00
