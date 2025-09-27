BNY Mellon and BNP Paribas have begun testing Ethereum L2 on-chain messaging with SWIFT.

PANews reported on September 27 that according to FinanceFeeds, the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) previously disclosed that it was using the Ethereum L2 network Linea to test on-chain messaging functions. According to the latest news, BNP Paribas and Bank of New York Mellon (BNY) have begun participating in the test. The project currently involves "more than a dozen financial institutions." An unnamed source said that all testing work is expected to take several months to complete, but it will bring important technological transformation to the international interbank payment industry. PANews reported on September 27 that according to FinanceFeeds, the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) previously disclosed that it was using the Ethereum L2 network Linea to test on-chain messaging functions. According to the latest news, BNP Paribas and Bank of New York Mellon (BNY) have begun participating in the test. The project currently involves "more than a dozen financial institutions." An unnamed source said that all testing work is expected to take several months to complete, but it will bring important technological transformation to the international interbank payment industry.