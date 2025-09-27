BNY Mellon and BNP Paribas have begun testing Ethereum L2 on-chain messaging with SWIFT.

PANews reported on September 27 that according to FinanceFeeds, the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) previously disclosed that it was using the Ethereum L2 network Linea to test on-chain messaging functions. According to the latest news, BNP Paribas and Bank of New York Mellon (BNY) have begun participating in the test. The project currently involves "more than a dozen financial institutions." An unnamed source said that all testing work is expected to take several months to complete, but it will bring important technological transformation to the international interbank payment industry.
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected]
pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.