PANews reported on September 27 that according to FinanceFeeds, the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) previously disclosed that it was using the Ethereum L2 network Linea to test on-chain messaging functions. According to the latest news, BNP Paribas and Bank of New York Mellon (BNY) have begun participating in the test. The project currently involves "more than a dozen financial institutions." An unnamed source said that all testing work is expected to take several months to complete, but it will bring important technological transformation to the international interbank payment industry.

BNY Mellon and BNP Paribas have begun testing Ethereum L2 on-chain messaging with SWIFT.

Par : PANews
2025/09/27 20:54
PANews reported on September 27 that according to FinanceFeeds, the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) previously disclosed that it was using the Ethereum L2 network Linea to test on-chain messaging functions. According to the latest news, BNP Paribas and Bank of New York Mellon (BNY) have begun participating in the test. The project currently involves "more than a dozen financial institutions." An unnamed source said that all testing work is expected to take several months to complete, but it will bring important technological transformation to the international interbank payment industry.

SBF's X account showed unusual activity, and FTT subsequently surged.

SBF's X account showed unusual activity, and FTT subsequently surged.

PANews reported on September 18 that X account monitoring showed that SBF's X account was suspected of having unusual movements, following a large number of users. Perhaps affected by this, FTT broke through 1 USDT and is now reported at 1.05 USDT, a 1-hour increase of 32%.
PANews2025/09/18 22:55
From Bitcoin to Ethereum and Popular Altcoins, Prices Are Going Down

From Bitcoin to Ethereum and Popular Altcoins, Prices Are Going Down

From Bitcoin to Ethereum and popular altcoins, prices are going down – what’s causing this drop? Is it a short slump or a sign of bigger trouble? Key Takeaways The prices of the dominant cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, declined considerably in the past week. The popular altcoins like Dogecoin also followed suit. The ... Read more The post From Bitcoin to Ethereum and Popular Altcoins, Prices Are Going Down appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin2025/09/27 20:55
SoftBank en Ark willen investeren in miljardenronde van Tether

SoftBank en Ark willen investeren in miljardenronde van Tether

De uitgever van de grootste stablecoin ter wereld, Tether, zou binnenkort een van de grootste private financieringsrondes ooit in de crypto industrie kunnen afronden. Volgens bronnen van Bloomberg zijn zowel SoftBank als Ark Investment Management in gesprek om te investeren in deze nieuwe kapitaalinjectie van Tether Holdings SA. De gesprekken... Het bericht SoftBank en Ark willen investeren in miljardenronde van Tether verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
ARK
ARK$0.4153+0.97%
MANTRA
OM$0.1643+1.79%
OP
OP$0.6656+1.50%
Coinstats2025/09/27 20:34
