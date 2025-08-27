Bo Hines Confident Bitcoin Reserve Act Heads For 2025 Approval

Par : Bitcoinist
2025/08/27 20:00
Whiterock
WHITE$0.000492-1.73%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000073+5.79%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.016816+5.07%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04024+2.23%

Bo Hines, the former White House crypto director who helped shepherd the administration’s first landmark crypto law, the GENIUS Act, has moved to Tether as Strategy Advisor for Digital Assets and US Expansion—and he’s signaling that a second pillar of the policy agenda, a federal Strategic Bitcoin Reserve law, is on track before year-end.

Bitcoin Reserve Act Could Pass ‘This Year’

In a new on-camera conversation with CoinDesk’s Sam Ewen alongside Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino, Hines said he remains “very confident that the US government is going to be keenly interested on moving expeditiously on budget-neutral ways to accumulate,” adding that President Trump “has been a steadfast leader in the space… This is a major priority for him. And that includes the SBR.” He went further: “You’ll have two monumental pieces of crypto legislation signed into law this year, firmly cementing the United States’ place as the crypto capital of the world.”

Hines’ remarks come just a week after his exit from government and his appointment at Tether. As head of the White House’s crypto policy shop, Hines was closely involved in the legislative push that culminated on July 18, 2025, when President Trump signed the GENIUS Act into law, creating the first comprehensive federal framework for US dollar-pegged payment stablecoins. The law’s passage set the stage for a broader market-structure package and gave new momentum to efforts to formalize a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR) in statute.

Although an executive order on March 6, 2025 already established a federal SBR and a separate US Digital Asset Stockpile for non-bitcoin holdings, the so-called Bitcoin Reserve Act—formally introduced in Congress as the BITCOIN Act—would codify and expand that framework.

The White House directive seeded the SBR with coins already owned by the government via forfeiture and barred selling those holdings, framing BTC as a long-term reserve asset. The Senate version of the BITCOIN Act (S.954), led by Sen. Cynthia Lummis, and the House companion (H.R.2032) from Rep. Nick Begich would put the reserve on a statutory footing and spell out acquisition authorities and governance. Both bills were introduced in March and referred to committee, giving a 2025 landing zone if the Senate moves.

In his interview, Hines hinted at continuity inside the administration following his departure—“the last time that we’ve been truly able to speak on digital asset issues was the day before I left, but I’m very confident in Patrick’s [Witt] abilities to perform and deliver for the industry”—and framed the legislative sequencing ahead: GENIUS is done; market structure and the reserve law are the next files in the queue. “We have a market structure on the horizon now… I’m confident they’ll be able to bring that home as well,” he said, before reiterating his expectation of two major crypto bills signed in 2025.

Policy context now matters as much as personnel. The March executive order creating the SBR instructs Treasury to hold seized and forfeited bitcoin in a dedicated reserve, and it authorizes a Digital Asset Stockpile for other tokens. A White House fact sheet emphasizes that bitcoin placed in the reserve will not be sold, underscoring the administration’s positioning of BTC as a strategic, long-duration asset rather than a trading balance. Codification via the BITCOIN Act would remove any ambiguity about acquisition tools, governance, and reporting, and could create explicit “budget-neutral” pathways to accumulate additional bitcoin.

That debate has featured Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, whose public messaging has whipsawed in recent weeks. In mid-August, Bessent told Fox Business, “We are not going to be buying that,” when pressed on fresh bitcoin purchases, even as he and Treasury officials simultaneously highlighted “budget-neutral” mechanisms under evaluation. A follow-up post on X by Bessent clarified that seized bitcoin will anchor the reserve and that Treasury is still exploring ways to add without tapping taxpayers—precisely the line Hines invoked.

At press time, BTC traded at $110,530.

Bitcoin price
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

US prosecutors appeal 'too lenient' sentence in HashFlare cryptocurrency mining scam

US prosecutors appeal 'too lenient' sentence in HashFlare cryptocurrency mining scam

PANews reported on August 27th that, according to Decrypt, U.S. federal prosecutors have filed an appeal with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, requesting the overturning of the convictions of Estonian defendants Sergei Potapenko and Ivan Turõgin. The two pleaded guilty to operating the $577 million cryptocurrency mining Ponzi scheme HashFlare, but received only three years of supervised release and a $25,000 fine each, far less than the 10-year prison sentence sought by prosecutors. Legal experts stated that while the sentence was "unusually lenient," the Ninth Circuit generally defers to the discretion of local judges unless the sentence is manifestly unreasonable. Judge Robert S. Lasnik considered factors such as the defendant's prison sentence already served, the risk of extradition, and victim restitution in his sentencing. He also noted that if the treaty transfer had not been approved, the defendant could have faced a harsher prison sentence and indefinite detention. HashFlare defrauded 440,000 victims worldwide between 2015 and 2019, and the defendant has already forfeited $400 million in assets for restitution. Prosecutors believe the sentence is "so lenient in the face of such large-scale fraud that it raises serious concerns about its consistency and deterrent effect."
U
U$0.012+0.84%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006267+1.90%
FINE
FINE$0.0000000018572+10.09%
Partager
PANews2025/08/27 20:12
Partager
Google Cloud to Launch ‘Neutral’ Blockchain for Financial Markets in 2026

Google Cloud to Launch ‘Neutral’ Blockchain for Financial Markets in 2026

Google Cloud, the cloud computing division of Alphabet, is reportedly expanding its services into blockchain with the development of its own Layer-1 protocol called the Google Cloud Universal Ledger (GCUL). According to an announcement made by Rich Widman, Google Cloud’s Web3 Head of Strategy, the system is designed to provide financial institutions with a “performant, ... Read more The post Google Cloud to Launch ‘Neutral’ Blockchain for Financial Markets in 2026 appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10073+0.11%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07417+0.28%
Solayer
LAYER$0.548+2.23%
Partager
Bitemycoin2025/08/27 19:54
Partager
Sygnum Partners with Ledn to Advance Tokenized Credit with $50M BTC Loan

Sygnum Partners with Ledn to Advance Tokenized Credit with $50M BTC Loan

This partnership includes provision of $50M in a $BTC-collateralized syndicated loan. It focuses on increasing accessibility of tokenized private credit.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,288.81+1.79%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/08/27 20:35
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

US prosecutors appeal 'too lenient' sentence in HashFlare cryptocurrency mining scam

Google Cloud to Launch ‘Neutral’ Blockchain for Financial Markets in 2026

Sygnum Partners with Ledn to Advance Tokenized Credit with $50M BTC Loan

Analysts: Bitcoin faces the risk of further decline as leverage ratios soar and a large amount of funds turn to Ethereum

US Prosecutors Challenge 'Unusually Lenient' Sentence in HashFlare Mining Fraud