Bo Hines to become CEO of Tether’s latest dollar-backed stablecoin

Tether has announced a new dollar-backed stablecoin, and former White House crypto advisor Bo Hines will be stepping up as CEO of the company.

The new stablecoin will be consistent with the reserve requirements and compliance standards of the recently passed GENIUS stablecoin bill, and will use Tether’s Hadron real-world asset tokenization platform, according to a Friday announcement.

Stablecoins recently crossed the $270 billion milestone, according to RWA.XYZ. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino said:

