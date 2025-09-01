Bob Odenkirk’s ‘Nobody 2’ Is New On Streaming This Week, Report Says

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 01:37
Bob Odenkirk in “Nobody 2.”

Universal Pictures

Nobody 2 — the sequel to the 2021 hit crime comedy starring Bob Odenkirk — is reportedly coming to digital streaming this week.

Nobody 2 opened in theaters on Aug. 15. The official summary for Nobody 2 reads, “Much as he likes the slam-bang action of his ‘job,’ Hutch (Odenkirk) and his wife Becca (Connie Nielsen) find themselves overworked and drifting apart. So, they decide to take their kids (Gage Munroe, Paisley Cadorath) on a short getaway to the one and only place where Hutch and his brother Harry (RZA) went on a vacation as kids.

ForbesLiam Neeson’s ‘The Naked Gun’ Is New On Streaming This WeekBy Tim Lammers

With Hutch’s dad (Christopher Lloyd) in tow, the family arrives in the small tourist town of Plummerville, eager for some fun in the sun. But when a minor encounter with some town bullies yanks the family into the crosshairs of a corrupt theme-park operator (John Ortiz) and his shady sheriff (Colin Hanks), Hutch finds himself the focus of the most unhinged, bloodthirsty crime boss he (or anyone) has ever encountered (Sharon Stone).”

Nobody 2 is expected to be released on digital streaming via premium video on demand on Tuesday, Sept. 2, When to Stream reported. While the streaming tracker is typically accurate with its digital streaming release reports, When to Stream noted that Universal Pictures has not announced or confirmed the PVOD release date of Nobody 2 and it is subject to change.

ForbesPhotos: AARP Names ‘Hottest Actors Over 50’ – Who Made The List?By Tim Lammers

When Nobody 2 arrives on PVOD, it will be available for purchase on such digital platforms as Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video and YouTube for $24.99. PVOD rental prices are typically $5 less than purchase prices, so viewers can expect to rent Nobody 2 on digital for $19.99 for 48 hours.

Disclaimer: The trailer for “Nobody 2” below includes violence and swearing.

Bob Odenkirk Says ‘Nobody 2’ Brings In More Comedy

Bob Odenkirk has a big history in comedy, whether it be writing for Saturday Night Live from the late 1980s to mid-1990s and writing and roles in The Ben Stiller Show in the early to mid-1990s. Later, Odenkirk showed his comedic prowess with his hilarious turn as Saul Goodman/Slippin’ Jimmy McGill on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

ForbesHow Soon Will ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Arrive On Streaming?By Tim Lammers

As such, Odenkirk knows he’s not viewed as an action star, which is why he played his role as Hutch seriously in the first Nobody. For Nobody 2, the actor layered in bits of comedy within the action sequences.

“The sequel’s funnier. It’s got jokes within the fight,” Odenkirk told Variety before the release of Nobody 2 in theaters. “The first one is very earnest or grim, because I felt like, if I’m going to go into this thing, I’m either going to deeply embarrass myself in front of all my friends, or I’m going to pull it off, and then that’s going to blow my friends’ minds, because they’re going to go, ‘Holy s—, he really did do it.’

ForbesGuillermo Del Toro’s ‘Frankenstein’ Rotten Tomatoes Reviews: Are Critics Electrified?By Tim Lammers

“Obviously, you risk looking really stupid, whereas if you do a joke in the fight, then you can go, ‘Hey, I was just kidding. I never meant for you to take it seriously anyways,’” Odenkirk added.

Directed by Timo Tjahjanto and written by John Wick creator Derek Kolstad and Aaron Rabin, Nobody 2 is still playing in theaters and is expected to be released on PVOD on Tuesday.

ForbesPierce Brosnan Says The Next James Bond Star Will Be ‘Nervous As Hell’ To Play 007By Tim Lammers

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/timlammers/2025/08/31/bob-odenkirks-nobody-2-is-new-on-streaming-this-week-report-says/

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

TVL is just a vanity metric. What really matters is who controls the flow of liquidity, not who owns the protocol or even who hands out the most rewards.
Japan Post Bank eyes 2026 rollout of DCJPY deposit token for asset settlement: Nikkei

Japan Post Bank eyes 2026 rollout of DCJPY deposit token for asset settlement: Nikkei

The bank, which holds more in retail customer deposits than any other in Japan, is aiming to attract younger users with the move.
Analist ziet Hash Ribbons signaal: kans op herstel Bitcoin koers

Analist ziet Hash Ribbons signaal: kans op herstel Bitcoin koers

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Een opvallend patroon in de Hash Ribbons indicator is uitgelicht door een analist. Analist Crypto Rover deelde op 30 augustus 2025 via X een grafiek waarin drie opeenvolgende buy signalen zichtbaar zijn. Dit is een zeldzame gebeurtenis die in eerdere marktcycli samenhing met sterke prijsstijgingen van Bitcoin. De Bitcoin koers bleef daarbij dicht bij belangrijke steunzones, waardoor de signalen extra betekenis kregen. Kan de Bitcoin koers hierdoor binnenkort verder stijgen? Bitcoin koers krijgt drie zeldzame signalen De Hash Ribbons indicator baseert zich op het rekenvermogen van het Bitcoin netwerk, de zogenoemde hash rate. Hierbij worden de 10-daagse en 30-daagse voortschrijdende gemiddelden vergeleken. Wanneer miners tijdelijk stoppen met minen en later terugkeren, kan dit duiden op herstel in de markt. Dit wordt zichtbaar in de vorm van een buy signaal. In de gedeelde grafiek waren drie afzonderlijke signalen te zien, weergegeven als blauwe balken. Deze markeringen kwamen ook voor in eerdere fases waarin de Bitcoin koers herstelde, zoals in de aanloop naar de bullrun van 2021. Omdat de indicator vrijwel nooit vlak voor een top verschijnt, wordt dit patroon vaak beschouwd als een teken van aanhoudende kracht in plaats van een waarschuwingssignaal. Triple Buy Signal from Hash Ribbons, Just Like Before the 2021 Rally. Hash Ribbons, one of the most reliable on-chain indicators, has flashed three buy signals for Bitcoin in recent months. It doesn’t mark exact bottoms but consistently points to big upside potential. NEVER… pic.twitter.com/fV8ZKu6cWe — Crypto Rover (@rovercrc) August 30, 2025 Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Bitcoin lijkt inmiddels vast boven de $100K te staan, en nu Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell heeft aangekondigd dat de rentes binnenkort zomaar eens omlaag zouden kunnen gaan, lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de… Continue reading Analist ziet Hash Ribbons signaal: kans op herstel Bitcoin koers document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Historische rol van Hash Ribbons De Hash Ribbons strategie wordt al jaren gevolgd door traders en analisten. Het principe is eenvoudig: als miners massaal stoppen, wijst dit meestal op stress in de sector. Wanneer de hash rate vervolgens weer aantrekt, betekent dat dat miners hun activiteiten hervatten en de druk afneemt. In eerdere cycli kwamen de signalen vaak in perioden waarin de Bitcoin koers net hersteld was van een neerwaartse beweging. Het signaal fungeerde dan als een soort bevestiging dat de zwakke fase achter de rug was. Voorbeelden hiervan zijn te vinden in 2016, 2019 en 2021, waar buy signalen werden gevolgd door aanzienlijke prijsstijgingen. Het feit dat er nu drie signalen kort na elkaar verschenen, versterkt volgens analisten de relevantie van dit moment. Het suggereert dat het herstelproces van miners krachtiger is dan normaal. Wat maakt dit signaal uniek voor de Bitcoin koers Normaal gesproken verschijnt een Hash Ribbons buy signaal slechts enkele keren per marktcyclus. Een reeks van drie signalen binnen korte tijd is bijzonder en wordt gezien als extra bevestiging. Het wijst op een fase waarin miners meerdere malen onder druk stonden maar telkens terugkeerden, wat de basis kan leggen voor een stabielere marktstructuur. De Bitcoin koers beweegt ondertussen rond belangrijke technische zones. Wanneer deze steun behouden blijft, kan het signaal meer impact krijgen. De combinatie van netwerkherstel en stabiele koersniveaus maakt dit scenario uniek in vergelijking met eerdere cycli. Belangrijk om te benoemen is dat Hash Ribbons niet bedoeld is om exacte bodems aan te wijzen. De kracht van de indicator zit vooral in het signaleren van herstelmomenten. Het geeft een indicatie dat de ergste verkoopdruk bij miners voorbij is, maar de precieze timing van prijsbewegingen blijft afhankelijk van bredere omstandigheden. Naast de technische kant spelen ook externe factoren mee. Denk aan macro-economische ontwikkelingen, besluiten van toezichthouders en liquiditeit in de markt. Zulke elementen kunnen de snelheid en omvang van eventuele koersbewegingen beïnvloeden. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Analist ziet Hash Ribbons signaal: kans op herstel Bitcoin koers is geschreven door Dirk van Haaster en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
