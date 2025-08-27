BoBe.App Public Testnet Launch with an Early Bird 30% Bonus

2025/08/27 23:40
BoBe.App, a Web3 platform that merges AI-powered algorithmic trading on top centralized exchanges with transparent $USDT rewards through its unique Baking mechanism, announces the launch of its public testnet in August/September 2025. Early participants will benefit from a 30% bonus on their first token swap after the Token Generation Event (TGE).

BoBe.App is giving users access to earning through automated institutional-grade trading strategies powered by AI, while making rewards transparent and accessible through DeFi principles. The platform provides functions such as Swap, Baking, automated USDT rewards distribution, and a multi-level referral program, delivering value both for experienced and new users.

The public testnet is an opportunity for users to explore and test the core features of BoBe.App before the mainnet launch.

  • Swap: Exchange assets for $BoBe tokens.
  • Baking: Locking tokens and earn daily USDT rewards.
  • Claim: Withdraw USDT rewards.
  • Referral Program: A 5-level program allowing users to build early partner networks.

All on-chain operations will be verifiable through BNB Chain Explorer. Smart contracts have been audited by Certik, Beosin, and Cyberscope, ensuring security and transparency.

“The testnet is a vital step in building trust with our users and gathering feedback. Transparency and user value are our priorities, which is why we start with a test phase and thorough audits before moving to mainnet.”, Denis Kurilchik, CEO BoBe.App

What It Means for Users:

  • Early access to the platform before TGE.
  • Risk-free testing of the interface and functions.
  • Ability to reserve bonus tokens via whitelist.
  • Early engagement with the community and participation in platform growth.
  • Creation of a 5-level referral network that will carry over to the mainnet.

The BoBe.App public testnet offers users a chance to experience the platform first-hand, benefit from early participation, and secure long-term advantages. This milestone highlights BoBe’s commitment to transparency, security, and real value for its community.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is part of a sponsored/press release/paid content, intended solely for promotional purposes. Readers are advised to exercise caution and conduct their own research before taking any action related to the content on this page or the company. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses or damages incurred as a result of or in connection with the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned.

Source: https://coinedition.com/bobe-app-public-testnet-launch-with-an-early-bird-30-bonus/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Webull Launches Crypto Trading in Australia After US Re-Entry

TLDR Webull has launched crypto trading services in Australia, offering 240 cryptocurrencies. The company partnered with Coinbase Prime to provide a wide range of digital assets. Webull reintroduced crypto trading in the US earlier this week after exiting the market in 2023. The Australian launch reflects Webull’s strategy to expand its crypto offerings in key [...] The post Webull Launches Crypto Trading in Australia After US Re-Entry appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/27 23:54
The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Eleanor Terrett, the U.S. House of Representatives is considering advancing the market structure legislation CLARITY Act and the stablecoin bill GENIUS Act
PANews2025/06/19 10:38
Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

On May 14, the MEME market staged a striking showdown. The MEME coin named Glonk was launched on both the Pump.fun and Letsbonk.fun Launchpad platforms, and the founders of the two platforms personally came out to promote the platform. This battle for traffic not only quickly ignited the enthusiasm of the market, but also revealed the increasingly fierce competition among MEME issuance platforms.
PANews2025/05/14 14:00
