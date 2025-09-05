Boeing hires replacement workers as defense unit strike continues

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 04:53
Threshold
T$0.01579-2.77%
Vice
VICE$0.02163+20.43%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09852-2.44%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016158-9.04%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000072-25.00%

A worker pickets outside the Boeing Defense, Space & Security facility in Berkeley, Missouri, US, on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025.

Neeta Satam | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Boeing is hiring new workers to replace employees in its defense unit as their strike enters a second month without a new contract agreement.

“Unfortunately, the union continues to demand more of everything while also saying it has no control over what it will take to end the strike, driving the parties further apart,” said Dan Gillian, a vice president at Boeing and senior executive at the St. Louis site, where many of the defense workers are located, in an emailed statement. “As a result, we’re taking the next step in our contingency plan and hiring permanent replacement workers for manufacturing roles to ensure we’re properly staffed to keep supporting our customers.”

Boeing didn’t say how many workers it’s hiring.

The 3,200 workers, represented by International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 837, went on strike on Aug. 4 after turning down a contract offer from Boeing.

The company had offered a 20% general wage increase, a $5,000 ratification bonus and other improvements.

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/04/boeing-replacement-workers-defense-unit-strike.html

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bitcoin Struggles Below $110K as Analysts Warn of Major Market Moves Ahead

Bitcoin Struggles Below $110K as Analysts Warn of Major Market Moves Ahead

The world’s largest cryptocurrency is trading at $109,901, down nearly 2% on the week, bringing its market capitalization to $2.18 […] The post Bitcoin Struggles Below $110K as Analysts Warn of Major Market Moves Ahead appeared first on Coindoo.
Major
MAJOR$0.16036+4.59%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/05 05:31
Partager
Wyoming stablecoin to launch on Hedera, still not available to purchase

Wyoming stablecoin to launch on Hedera, still not available to purchase

The FRNT stablecoin, backed by the US state of Wyoming, reportedly went live on seven blockchains at its August launch. The Frontier Stable Token (FRNT), a stablecoin authorized by the US state of Wyoming, will soon be available on the Hedera blockchain after its mainnet launch in August. In a Thursday notice, Hedera said the Wyoming Stable Token Commission — the body responsible for issuing the stablecoin — had selected the blockchain as a candidate for FRNT following a review of possible networks, and approved the proposal. The stablecoin reportedly went live on seven blockchains at launch: Ethereum, Solana, Arbitrum, Avalanche, Polygon, Optimism and Base.Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.09855-2.38%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01223-2.78%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01758-23.13%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/05 06:06
Partager
Breakouts Like MemeCore’s 211% 7-Day Run Show Why Snorter Bot Token Presale Nears $4M

Breakouts Like MemeCore’s 211% 7-Day Run Show Why Snorter Bot Token Presale Nears $4M

The Snorter Bot Token presale has raised nearly $4M, introducing a Solana-based Telegram trading bot built to detect liquidity flows, track whale wallets, and execute trades at high speed, giving retail traders early access to breakout opportunities across meme coins and multichain ecosystems.
Hyperbot
BOT$0.05725+18.28%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01223-2.78%
Wink
LIKE$0.010986-0.14%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/05 05:56
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bitcoin Struggles Below $110K as Analysts Warn of Major Market Moves Ahead

Wyoming stablecoin to launch on Hedera, still not available to purchase

Breakouts Like MemeCore’s 211% 7-Day Run Show Why Snorter Bot Token Presale Nears $4M

Fed’s Williams Forecasts Gradual Rate Decline Amid Inflation Concerns

Boerse Stuttgart unveils pan-European platform for tokenized assets