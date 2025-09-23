Boerse Stuttgart Digital Expands Into Spain With New Madrid Hub

Key Points

Boerse Stuttgart Digital launches Madrid hub, expanding to eight European offices overall

Firm offers MiCAR-compliant crypto trading and custody for Spanish financial institutions

Spanish crypto adoption projected to surpass 50% by 2025, boosting institutional demand

Boerse Stuttgart Digital has entered Spain with a new hub in Madrid, extending its European network to eight international offices. The move underscores its expansion strategy after securing the first Europe-wide MiCAR license earlier this year from Germany’s BaFin regulator.

The firm now provides Spanish banks, brokers, and asset managers with MiCAR-compliant trading and custody services for cryptocurrencies. By integrating its modular platform, institutions can offer secure retail access to crypto while remaining fully regulated under EU standards.

Spanish Market Growth Aligns With Institutional Demand for Crypto

Rising digital asset adoption in Spain is creating opportunities for financial institutions to meet retail demand for secure crypto exposure. Market studies project adoption could surpass 50% by 2025, reinforcing the importance of regulated infrastructure providers.

Dr. Matthias Voelkel, CEO of Boerse Stuttgart Group, said the company has built the largest crypto infrastructure business among European exchange groups. “Spain with its high performing, innovative banks is a core market for us, and we are already engaged in advanced collaboration discussions with key players,” he stated [Boerse Stuttgart Digital, Sep 23, 2025].

Joaquín Sastre Ibáñez, Chief Revenue Officer and Country Manager Spain, added that demand from major financial institutions is increasing rapidly. “We have the right momentum to support them at every stage of the crypto value chain, providing reliable, fully regulated, and secure solutions for crypto trading and custody.”

With Spain’s banks actively exploring digital asset integration, Boerse Stuttgart Digital is positioning itself as the preferred partner for institutional crypto services. The expansion reflects both rising market interest and the company’s aim to serve as the trusted gateway to cryptocurrencies in Europe.