Boerse Stuttgart Digital Expands to Spain as Demand for Crypto Services Rises

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, the crypto arm of the Stuttgart Stock Exchange Group, has entered the Spanish market with a new office in Madrid, the company said Tuesday. The move expands its European footprint to eight hubs, including Frankfurt, Zurich and Milan.

The company, which earlier this year received the first Europe-wide MiCAR license from Germany’s BaFin regulator, provides crypto trading and custody solutions designed for banks, brokers and asset managers.

Its modular platform lets institutions integrate cryptocurrency services into their retail offerings while remaining compliant with the European Union’s new Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCAR) framework.

Spain’s appetite for digital assets is on the rise. Market studies suggest that more than half of the population could adopt cryptocurrencies by 2025, presenting an opening for financial firms seeking to meet client demand. Boerse Stuttgart Digital said it is already in discussions with major Spanish banks about offering regulated crypto access.

“Spain with its high-performing, innovative banks is a core market for us,” said Dr. Matthias Voelkel, CEO of Boerse Stuttgart Group. “We are already engaged in advanced collaboration discussions with key players.”