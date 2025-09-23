The post Boerse Stuttgart Digital Expands to Spain as Demand for Crypto Services Rises appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Boerse Stuttgart Digital, the crypto arm of the Stuttgart Stock Exchange Group, has entered the Spanish market with a new office in Madrid, the company said Tuesday. The move expands its European footprint to eight hubs, including Frankfurt, Zurich and Milan. The company, which earlier this year received the first Europe-wide MiCAR license from Germany’s BaFin regulator, provides crypto trading and custody solutions designed for banks, brokers and asset managers. Its modular platform lets institutions integrate cryptocurrency services into their retail offerings while remaining compliant with the European Union’s new Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCAR) framework. Spain’s appetite for digital assets is on the rise. Market studies suggest that more than half of the population could adopt cryptocurrencies by 2025, presenting an opening for financial firms seeking to meet client demand. Boerse Stuttgart Digital said it is already in discussions with major Spanish banks about offering regulated crypto access. “Spain with its high-performing, innovative banks is a core market for us,” said Dr. Matthias Voelkel, CEO of Boerse Stuttgart Group. “We are already engaged in advanced collaboration discussions with key players.” Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/23/boerse-stuttgart-digital-expands-to-spain-as-demand-for-crypto-services-risesThe post Boerse Stuttgart Digital Expands to Spain as Demand for Crypto Services Rises appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Boerse Stuttgart Digital, the crypto arm of the Stuttgart Stock Exchange Group, has entered the Spanish market with a new office in Madrid, the company said Tuesday. The move expands its European footprint to eight hubs, including Frankfurt, Zurich and Milan. The company, which earlier this year received the first Europe-wide MiCAR license from Germany’s BaFin regulator, provides crypto trading and custody solutions designed for banks, brokers and asset managers. Its modular platform lets institutions integrate cryptocurrency services into their retail offerings while remaining compliant with the European Union’s new Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCAR) framework. Spain’s appetite for digital assets is on the rise. Market studies suggest that more than half of the population could adopt cryptocurrencies by 2025, presenting an opening for financial firms seeking to meet client demand. Boerse Stuttgart Digital said it is already in discussions with major Spanish banks about offering regulated crypto access. “Spain with its high-performing, innovative banks is a core market for us,” said Dr. Matthias Voelkel, CEO of Boerse Stuttgart Group. “We are already engaged in advanced collaboration discussions with key players.” Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/23/boerse-stuttgart-digital-expands-to-spain-as-demand-for-crypto-services-rises

Boerse Stuttgart Digital Expands to Spain as Demand for Crypto Services Rises

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 17:17
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011187+1.07%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08494-0.35%
Movement
MOVE$0.1162-1.35%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017292-0.50%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4098-0.79%

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, the crypto arm of the Stuttgart Stock Exchange Group, has entered the Spanish market with a new office in Madrid, the company said Tuesday. The move expands its European footprint to eight hubs, including Frankfurt, Zurich and Milan.

The company, which earlier this year received the first Europe-wide MiCAR license from Germany’s BaFin regulator, provides crypto trading and custody solutions designed for banks, brokers and asset managers.

Its modular platform lets institutions integrate cryptocurrency services into their retail offerings while remaining compliant with the European Union’s new Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCAR) framework.

Spain’s appetite for digital assets is on the rise. Market studies suggest that more than half of the population could adopt cryptocurrencies by 2025, presenting an opening for financial firms seeking to meet client demand. Boerse Stuttgart Digital said it is already in discussions with major Spanish banks about offering regulated crypto access.

“Spain with its high-performing, innovative banks is a core market for us,” said Dr. Matthias Voelkel, CEO of Boerse Stuttgart Group. “We are already engaged in advanced collaboration discussions with key players.”

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/23/boerse-stuttgart-digital-expands-to-spain-as-demand-for-crypto-services-rises

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, expands into Spain

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, expands into Spain

PANews reported on September 23rd that, according to CoinDesk, Boerse Stuttgart Digital, the cryptocurrency business unit of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange Group, announced on Tuesday that it has established a new office in Madrid, Spain, officially entering the Spanish market. This move expands its European presence to eight centers, including Frankfurt, Zurich, and Milan. Earlier this year, the company received Europe's first full-territory license under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) from Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), providing cryptocurrency trading and custody solutions to banks, brokers, and asset managers.
Movement
MOVE$0.116-1.52%
Partager
PANews2025/09/23 17:16
Partager
Hyperliquid's perpetual contract market share dropped to 38%, while Aster and Lighter saw their shares rise.

Hyperliquid's perpetual contract market share dropped to 38%, while Aster and Lighter saw their shares rise.

PANews reported on September 23rd that according to CoinDesk, Hyperliquid, once a leading player in the on-chain perpetual swap market, is gradually being overtaken by emerging platforms such as Lighter and Aster, resulting in a decline in market share. According to Dune data, Hyperliquid's market share of the on-chain cryptocurrency perpetual swap market reached 71% in May of this year, but has now fallen to 38%. Meanwhile, Lighter and Aster's market shares have increased from low single-digit percentages in May to 16.8% and 14.9%, respectively. The on-chain perpetual swap market is experiencing rapid growth. Over the past four weeks, cumulative trading volume across all platforms has approached $700 billion, with $42 billion traded in the last 24 hours alone. The number of on-chain perpetual swap protocols has rapidly increased from just two in 2022 to over 80 today. This growth demonstrates the vitality of the market: a thriving market attracts numerous new participants, intensifying competition and challenging the market share and profitability of early entrants.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011187+1.07%
Aster
ASTER$1.7146+8.60%
MAY
MAY$0.03988-3.15%
Partager
PANews2025/09/23 17:24
Partager
Solana to $1,000? This Trader Updates His SOL Price Prediction

Solana to $1,000? This Trader Updates His SOL Price Prediction

Solana is off to a strong September run. After bouncing from the $200 zone, SOL now trades just under $250 and shows no sign of slowing. Among analysts watching this rally, trader Crypto Patel stands out for setting bold targets that have grabbed the market’s attention. What Crypto Patel’s Chart Shows Patel’s weekly chart highlights
1
1$0.014731+114.23%
Solana
SOL$218.14-1.92%
Sign
SIGN$0.07774-9.89%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/19 17:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, expands into Spain

Hyperliquid's perpetual contract market share dropped to 38%, while Aster and Lighter saw their shares rise.

Solana to $1,000? This Trader Updates His SOL Price Prediction

Is EverGrow coin Dead? Price and Latest Updates

Circle Beats USDH to the Punch with USDC Launch on HyperEVM