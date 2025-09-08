Boerse Stuttgart Digital launches Seturion for tokenized assets

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 18:15
Moonveil
MORE$0.09915-1.53%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23339+8.76%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016192-4.07%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06548+0.35%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.11222+0.44%

Boerse Stuttgart Digital has introduced Seturion, an infrastructure for the pan-European settlement of tokenized assets that aims to achieve finality in a few minutes, significantly reducing cross-border frictions. 

Announced on September 4, 2025, according to the official statement from Boerse Stuttgart, the platform promises interoperability between networks and operators and relies on the efficiency feedback from the experiments coordinated by the Eurosystem in 2024. In this context, the goal is to align practices and technology for a more streamlined post-trade.

Key facts

  • Announcement date: September 4, 2025
  • Scope: pan-European settlement for tokenized assets on public and private DLTs
  • ECB Test Results (2024): reduction of post-trade costs by up to 90% in pilot cases
  • Initial partners: BX Digital (Switzerland) active in regulated DLT contexts
  • Authorization status: license pending approval under the DLT Pilot Regime at BaFin — EU regulatory framework available on EU DLT Pilot Regime
  • Monetary regulation: options in central bank money (when available) and on‑chain cash

In recent months, we have closely followed the technical demonstrations and gathered direct feedback from industry analysts and trial participants: in several cases described in the preliminary reports, the goal was achieved in a few minutes, with significant reductions in reconciliation times. 

According to data collected by analysts involved in the Eurosystem trials, some pilot cases have shown marked improvements in both time and post-trade costs. These operational findings, although preliminary, help to calibrate further checks required before transitioning to commercial operation.

Seturion: architecture and objective

Seturion is a DLT-based platform designed to overcome the fragmentation of European settlement systems. It supports public and private networks, integrates modules with existing infrastructures, and enables finality through central bank money or, where provided by the regulatory framework, in on‑chain money. In this context, the focus is on connectivity and end‑to‑end flows capable of minimizing operational frictions. The design remains oriented towards scalability and interoperability among banks, brokers, tokenization platforms, and trading venues.

Main Technical Features

  • Dedicated access for financial institutions, brokers, traditional and digital trading venues.
  • Modular integration with legacy infrastructures and multi-DLT support.
  • Settlement options in central bank money and on‑chain cash.
  • Compatibility with major tokenized asset classes and their respective post-trade processes.

Why it is relevant for European markets

The goal of Seturion is to create a single hub for cross-border settlement, reducing operational friction, reconciliation times, and dependencies related to jurisdictional boundaries. Essentially, the platform facilitates the circulation of tokenized assets between venues and counterparties located in different member states, ensuring the application of shared technical rules and greater certainty in the finality of transactions. That said, alignment between operators and technical standards remains crucial.

Test Results and What They Indicate

In the trials coordinated by the Eurosystem in 2024, the pilot cases showed substantial improvements in settlement finality times and a reduction in post-trade costs by up to 90% as reported by Ainvest. Although these results come from a test environment and need further confirmation in commercial operation, they demonstrate the potential efficiency of the new infrastructure for cross-border flows. In this context, the evidence serves as a basis for the next steps of validation.

Governance, licenses, and relationship with the EU framework

The management of the platform is intended to be subject to regulatory authorizations. The leadership, designated to Dr. Lidia Kurt as CEO according to CoinDesk, utilizes a team with experience in both traditional and digital markets. In this context, supervision and regulatory clarity become significant. Boerse Stuttgart has applied for a license under the DLT Pilot Regime, currently under approval with BaFin, while Seturion is already employed by BX Digital in regulated DLT contexts and has participated in the Eurosystem’s trial initiatives.

Post-trade and Compliance: The Regulatory Framework

The platform is designed to meet the requirements of traceability, reconciliation, and digital finality, offering tools to simplify the management of the post-trade cycle and support technical harmonization among different national markets. Yet, the approach remains pragmatic, with a focus on integration, controls, and operational resilience.

Implications for the Regulatory Perimeter

  • Definition of common integration standards to unify settlement processes at the European level.
  • Operational alignment within the DLT Pilot Regime, which serves as a framework for experimentation.
  • Greater attention to supervision, compliance, and resilience for operators conducting cross-border activities.

Expected Benefits for Operators and Investors

The interoperability and digital finality offered by Seturion promise a significant reduction in costs, faster settlement times, and lower counterparty risks. The model is suitable for adapting to various business strategies, from market making to collateral management. Indeed, coordinated adoption among multiple players can amplify its effects.

Tangible advantages

  • Settlements completed in significantly reduced times thanks to digital finality.
  • Less need for manual reconciliations and reduction of operational errors.
  • Interoperability between national markets that helps eliminate operational bottlenecks.

Risks, open issues, and comparison with the market

There are challenges related to the adoption of common technical standards, integration with legacy infrastructures, and clarity on the future availability of central bank money on-chain. On the competitive front, similar projects, such as institutional DLT platforms active in Switzerland and digital post-trade initiatives in countries like Germany and France, indicate a rapidly consolidating environment, where execution and strategic partnerships will play a decisive role. However, the definition of shared technical rules will remain a key factor.

Adoption: the decisive drivers

  • Timelines related to obtaining the authorizations required by the DLT Pilot Regime.
  • Agreements between central banks for settlement in central bank money on DLT.
  • Maturation and adoption of technical standards for cross-border settlement.
  • Involvement of global banks, CSD/CCP, and European trading venues.

Roadmap and Next Steps

A gradual roll-out is planned: the Boerse Stuttgart group locations will serve as the “client zero,” followed by a progressive expansion to European partners. In the meantime, further regulatory checks and integration tests will be conducted to consolidate both the performance and the resilience of the platform. In parallel, discussions with stakeholders will help to calibrate priorities and timelines.

In summary

Seturion represents a concrete step towards a more efficient pan-European settlement system for tokenized assets. The positive feedback emerging from the Eurosystem’s experiments is encouraging, but the decisive test will be given by the adoption in a commercial environment, which will depend on obtaining regulatory approvals, the future availability of central bank money on DLT, and the adoption of shared standards. It should be noted that the path will remain gradual and marked by measurable results.

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/09/08/boerse-stuttgart-digital-launches-seturion-for-the-pan-european-settlement-of-tokenized-assets/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Pi Network Scam Wallet Exposed as Community Sounds Alarm

Pi Network Scam Wallet Exposed as Community Sounds Alarm

The post Pi Network Scam Wallet Exposed as Community Sounds Alarm appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The Pi Network community is on high alert after a moderator flagged a scam wallet linked to multiple thefts of Pi tokens. The exposure comes at a critical time, as the project prepares for a potential second token migration and doubles down on wallet security with fresh upgrades like PassKeys. Scam Wallet Exposed In a …
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01291+1.81%
Wink
LIKE$0.010664-2.12%
Pi Network
PI$0.34624+0.47%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/09/08 19:10
Partager
Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

AFTER 2049 will be taking over the rooftop of Singapore’s iconic Marina Bay Sands
Partager
PANews2022/09/19 10:00
Partager
Forward Industries Raises $1.65B for Solana Treasury Strategy Backed by Galaxy, Jump, Multicoin

Forward Industries Raises $1.65B for Solana Treasury Strategy Backed by Galaxy, Jump, Multicoin

Forward Industries has announced a $1.65 billion private placement in cash and stablecoin commitments through a private investment in public equity (PIPE) round led by Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital. In a press release shared with CryptoNews, the firm said the financing, one of the largest Solana-focused raises to date, will allow the company to establish a digital asset treasury strategy centered on the Solana blockchain. Existing shareholder C/M Capital Partners also participated in the transaction. Strategic Alliance with Leading Crypto Firms Galaxy Digital will contribute its institutional infrastructure, including trading, lending, and staking services, while Jump Crypto will provide its technical expertise, particularly through initiatives such as Firedancer, a new validator client designed to scale Solana’s performance. Forward Industries stated that this collaboration is designed to help the company generate differentiated returns through staking, lending, and trading activities within the Solana ecosystem. By aligning with these firms, the company seeks to position itself as the leading publicly traded participant in Solana’s growth. Board Leadership and Governance Upon completion of the transaction, Kyle Samani, co-Founder and Managing Partner of Multicoin Capital, will become Chairman of the Board of Directors. Samani has been a vocal proponent of Solana since leading the network’s seed investment in 2018 and has continued to support its development through numerous ecosystem initiatives. He explains that Solana remains undervalued by many market participants, presenting Forward Industries with an opportunity to build an institutional-scale treasury that can deliver outsized returns compared to passive holding. Chris Ferraro, President and Chief Investment Officer of Galaxy, and Saurabh Sharma, Chief Investment Officer at Jump Crypto, will also join as Board observers. Both executives bring extensive experience in building and investing in Solana-based projects. Their participation is expected to further strengthen Forward Industries’ governance and strategic direction. Advisors and Next Steps Cantor Fitzgerald &amp; Co. has been appointed lead placement agent, with Galaxy Investment Banking acting as co-placement agent and financial advisor. Forward Industries also intends to enter into a services agreement with Galaxy Asset Management to provide ongoing support for its treasury activities. Legal counsel for the transaction includes Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher &amp; Flom LLP for Galaxy and DLA Piper LLP for Cantor Fitzgerald. Forward Industries expects to provide additional updates on its Solana treasury strategy and related activities in the near term. With the backing of Galaxy, Jump, and Multicoin, the company aims to build long-term shareholder value by becoming an institutional leader in the rapidly expanding Solana ecosystem
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.07068-26.30%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002505-3.57%
Partager
CryptoNews2025/09/08 19:44
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Pi Network Scam Wallet Exposed as Community Sounds Alarm

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

Forward Industries Raises $1.65B for Solana Treasury Strategy Backed by Galaxy, Jump, Multicoin

Exploring cloud mining as an investment strategy

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.3)