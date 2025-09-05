Boerse Stuttgart launches Seturion settlement platform

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 00:25
GET
GET$0.008575--%
CROSS
CROSS$0.2069-4.36%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017416-1.68%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1171-6.46%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02669-0.85%

Boerse Stuttgart Group has launched Seturion, described as the first digital pan-European settlement platform for tokenized assets.

The blockchain-based system is designed to unify Europe’s fragmented post-trade landscape by enabling faster and cheaper cross-border settlement. According to the group, Seturion can reduce settlement costs by up to 90% while supporting transactions across all asset classes.

The platform is open to banks, brokers, trading venues, and tokenization platforms, offering connectivity to both public and private blockchains. It supports settlement in central bank money or tokenized on-chain cash. Boerse Stuttgart’s own trading venues will serve as the initial users, with additional partners expected to follow.

Seturion builds on years of experimentation. The system has already been deployed at BX Digital, a FINMA-regulated DLT trading facility in Switzerland, and successfully tested during the European Central Bank’s blockchain trials in 2024, which demonstrated efficiency gains in tokenized securities settlement.

Leadership for Seturion is subject to regulatory approval, with Dr. Lidia Kurt named as CEO and Lucas Bruggeman, Boerse Stuttgart’s Chief Digital Assets Officer, designated as Chairman of the Board. A license application under the EU’s DLT Pilot Regime has been submitted to BaFin, Germany’s financial regulator.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Source: https://blockworks.co/news/seturion-settlement-platform

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.00157-2.42%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000072-25.00%
AaveToken
AAVE$309.19-5.01%
Partager
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Partager
Fidelity: Bitcoin’s “ancient supply” that has not moved for more than a decade is growing faster than new daily output

Fidelity: Bitcoin’s “ancient supply” that has not moved for more than a decade is growing faster than new daily output

PANews reported on June 19 that according to CryptoSlate, Fidelity Digital Assets research shows that the growth rate of the "ancient supply" of Bitcoin that has not been moved for
Moonveil
MORE$0.09817-1.51%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0949-44.20%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001806-3.93%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 17:06
Partager
BlockSpaceForce and Mainnet Capital Target $100M in New Crypto Fund

BlockSpaceForce and Mainnet Capital Target $100M in New Crypto Fund

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/blockspaceforce-mainnet-capital-hedge-fund/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017416-1.68%
FUND
FUND$0.021+7.14%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/05 00:13
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Fidelity: Bitcoin’s “ancient supply” that has not moved for more than a decade is growing faster than new daily output

BlockSpaceForce and Mainnet Capital Target $100M in New Crypto Fund

Analysis: Bitcoin’s dormant supply growth outpaces new issuance for the first time in history

LayerZero price dips ahead of fee vote, huge ZRO token unlock