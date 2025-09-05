Boerse Stuttgart unveils pan-European platform for tokenized assets

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/05 06:25
Moonveil
MORE$0.09852-2.44%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21676-0.77%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06582+1.69%
Particl
PART$0.1815-0.21%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06356-3.30%

Boerse Stuttgart has launched Seturion, a blockchain-based platform to unify settlement of tokenized assets across Europe.

Boerse Stuttgart Group, Europe’s sixth-largest exchange operator, has launched a blockchain-based settlement platform designed to handle cross-border transactions of tokenized assets across the region.

According to a Thursday announcement, the platform targets banks, brokers, trading venues and tokenization platforms. The system supports both public and private blockchains, with settlement possible in central bank money or on-chain cash.

The platform, called Seturion, has already been tested by local banks as part of blockchain trials conducted with the European Central Bank (ECB).

Read more

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bitcoin Struggles Below $110K as Analysts Warn of Major Market Moves Ahead

Bitcoin Struggles Below $110K as Analysts Warn of Major Market Moves Ahead

The world’s largest cryptocurrency is trading at $109,901, down nearly 2% on the week, bringing its market capitalization to $2.18 […] The post Bitcoin Struggles Below $110K as Analysts Warn of Major Market Moves Ahead appeared first on Coindoo.
Major
MAJOR$0.16036+4.59%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/05 05:31
Partager
Wyoming stablecoin to launch on Hedera, still not available to purchase

Wyoming stablecoin to launch on Hedera, still not available to purchase

The FRNT stablecoin, backed by the US state of Wyoming, reportedly went live on seven blockchains at its August launch. The Frontier Stable Token (FRNT), a stablecoin authorized by the US state of Wyoming, will soon be available on the Hedera blockchain after its mainnet launch in August. In a Thursday notice, Hedera said the Wyoming Stable Token Commission — the body responsible for issuing the stablecoin — had selected the blockchain as a candidate for FRNT following a review of possible networks, and approved the proposal. The stablecoin reportedly went live on seven blockchains at launch: Ethereum, Solana, Arbitrum, Avalanche, Polygon, Optimism and Base.Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.09855-2.38%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01223-2.78%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01758-23.13%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/05 06:06
Partager
Breakouts Like MemeCore’s 211% 7-Day Run Show Why Snorter Bot Token Presale Nears $4M

Breakouts Like MemeCore’s 211% 7-Day Run Show Why Snorter Bot Token Presale Nears $4M

The Snorter Bot Token presale has raised nearly $4M, introducing a Solana-based Telegram trading bot built to detect liquidity flows, track whale wallets, and execute trades at high speed, giving retail traders early access to breakout opportunities across meme coins and multichain ecosystems.
Hyperbot
BOT$0.05725+18.28%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01223-2.78%
Wink
LIKE$0.010986-0.14%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/05 05:56
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bitcoin Struggles Below $110K as Analysts Warn of Major Market Moves Ahead

Wyoming stablecoin to launch on Hedera, still not available to purchase

Breakouts Like MemeCore’s 211% 7-Day Run Show Why Snorter Bot Token Presale Nears $4M

Fed’s Williams Forecasts Gradual Rate Decline Amid Inflation Concerns

Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war