Boerse Stuttgart unveils pan-European platform for tokenized assets

Boerse Stuttgart Group, Europe’s sixth-largest exchange operator, has launched a blockchain-based settlement platform designed to handle cross-border transactions of tokenized assets across the region.

According to a Thursday announcement, the platform targets banks, brokers, trading venues and tokenization platforms. The system supports both public and private blockchains, with settlement possible in central bank money or on-chain cash.

The platform, called Seturion, has already been tested by local banks as part of blockchain trials conducted with the European Central Bank (ECB).

