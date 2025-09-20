Bon Jovi’s New Collaboration With A Musical Superstar Becomes A Quick Hit

Bon Jovi teams with Jelly Roll for a new version of “Living Proof,” which rises to No. 13 on iTunes and gives the band another digital sales hit. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 25: Jon Bon Jovi attends the “Thank You Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story” Special Screening at iPic Fulton Market on April 25, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) Getty Images

Bon Jovi can’t tour at the moment, as lead singer Jon Bon Jovi is still recovering from damaging his vocal cords. The process of going through a risky surgery and learning how to sing again was chronicled in Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, a four-part series that aired on Hulu and Disney+ in the spring of 2024. Since the group can’t head out on the road to promote its most recent album Forever, which arrived last year, the band is instead reworking the project into a series of collaborations. The latest of these has become a bestseller in America thanks to the involvement of one of the most in-demand collaborators in the music industry today.

Bon Jovi And Jelly Roll Reach No. 13 With “Living Proof”

Bon Jovi and Jelly Roll currently sit at No. 13 on the iTunes Top Songs chart. The two acts joined together to put a new twist on “Living Proof,” which sits just beneath the top 10 on the list of the bestselling tracks on what is often considered the most important sales platform for both albums and individual cuts in the United States.

What Other Songs Are Ahead Of “Living Proof” On iTunes?

Only a few brand new releases sit ahead of Bon Jovi and Jelly Roll. The iTunes Top Songs ranking is ruled at the moment by Hardy, who starts “Dog Years” in first place. That’s the only new release inside the top 10 as of now. “My Only Angel,” which is credited to Aerosmith and singer Yungblud, as well as “Brake Lights” from country musician Chris Young, land just in front of “Living Proof,” starting at Nos. 11 and 12, respectively.

“Living Proof” Becomes The Fourth Single From Forever (Legendary Edition)

“Living Proof” is the fourth single pushed from Forever (Legendary Edition), which includes all of the songs featured on the original version of Forever — only now they’re all duets. “Living Proof” follows “The People’s House” with The War and Treaty, which arrived in August 2024, as well as both “Red, White and Jersey” and “Hollow Man,” a collaboration with Bruce Springsteen. Those tunes were shared in late August of this year.

Forever (Legendary Edition) Expands With New Collaborations

Forever (Legendary Edition) features every track from the original album, along with brand new cut “Red, White and Jersey.” In addition to Jelly Roll and Springsteen, the list of collaborators on the set is wide-ranging in terms of age and genre. It includes superstars like James Bay, Robbie Williams, Ryan Tedder, and even Avril Lavigne.

The Original “Living Proof” Had Limited Chart Success

The original “Living Proof” served as the second single from Forever. The track became a minor hit on Billboard’s Adult Pop Airplay chart, but it only peaked at No. 23 and didn’t hold on for very long.

“Legendary” Performed Better Than “Living Proof”

“Legendary,” the lead single from Forever, was much more successful. The tune cracked the top 10 on both the Adult Contemporary and Rock Digital Song Sales charts. On the Adult Pop Airplay tally, “Legendary” outperformed “Living Proof,” climbing all the way to No. 15.

Bon Jovi And Pitbull Found A Hit With “Now or Never”

Since Bon Jovi stopped promoting Forever, the group has still managed to score another hit on pop radio in America. The band teamed up with Pitbull, who has recently been mining the past for catchy melodies and sampling famous tracks, turning them into modern pop cuts. He used the chorus from Bon Jovi’s career-changing smash “It’s My Life,” released decades ago, and turned it into “Now or Never.”

Pitbull didn’t just sample the Bon Jovi cut — the band is actually credited. That collaboration earned the once heavy metal outfit another win on the Adult Pop Airplay chart, and it even reached a handful of Billboard’s dance and electronic-focused rankings.

Bon Jovi And Jelly Roll Currently Share iTunes Success

At the moment, “Living Proof” is the only hit by Bon Jovi on the iTunes Top Songs chart. Jelly, however, claims multiple wins, as is often the case. “Hard Fought Hallelujah,” his team-up with Christian superstar Brandon Lake, falls just outside the top 10 and lands at No. 19. He also appears at No. 55 alongside Shaboozey with “Amen,” at No. 71 with “I Am Not Okay,” at No. 129 with “Holy Water,” a collaboration with electronic dance producer Marshmello, and at No. 198 with “Save Me,” his duet with country act Lainey Wilson.