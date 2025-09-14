BONE Price Surges 40% After Shibarium Flash Loan Exploit

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 00:22
NEAR
NEAR$2.809+1.37%
Threshold
T$0.01678+1.08%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001417+4.34%
BONE SHIBASWAP
BONE$0.1995+19.96%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09573-0.09%

Shiba Inu’s layer-2 network, Shibarium, was hit by a coordinated exploit that saw an attacker use a flash loan to gain control over a validator, drain assets from its bridge and trigger a temporary shutdown of staking operations.

The attacker, according to Shibarium developer Kaal Dhariya, bought 4.6 million BONE, the governance token of Shiba Inu’s layer-2 network, using a flash loan. The attacker then gained access to validator signing keys to achieve the majority validator power.

With that power, the attacker signed a fraudulent network state and siphoned assets from the Shibarium bridge, which connects it to the Ethereum network.

Since the BONE is still staked and subject to an unstaking delay, the funds remain locked, giving developers a narrow window to respond and freeze the funds, Dhariya said.

The Shibarium team has now paused all stake and unstake functionality, moved remaining funds into a hardware wallet protected by a 6-of-9 multisig setup and launched an internal investigation.

It’s still unclear whether the breach stemmed from a compromised server or a developer machine. While total losses haven’t been advanced, transaction data suggests they’re near $3 million.

The team is working with security firms Hexens, Seal 911 and PeckShield, and has alerted law enforcement. But developers also extended a peace offering to the attacker.

“Authorities have been contacted. However, we are open to negotiating in good faith with the attacker: if the funds are returned, we will not press any charges and are willing to consider a small bounty,” Dhariya wrote on X.

The price of BONE jumped immediately after the attack and at one point saw its value more than double, before a correction saw it move to a gain of around 40% since the exploit. SHIB is up more than 8%.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/13/bone-price-surges-40-after-shibarium-flash-loan-exploit

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Stock: Soars as NVIDIA Blackwell Shipments Get Underway

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Stock: Soars as NVIDIA Blackwell Shipments Get Underway

TLDR Super Micro Computer stock rose 12.39% over the past week following AI system announcements Company began volume shipments of NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra systems and GB300 NVL72 to global customers Loop Capital Markets analyst Ananda Baruah endorsed the stock with strong track record Stock maintains Hold consensus rating despite recent gains and positive momentum Company [...] The post Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Stock: Soars as NVIDIA Blackwell Shipments Get Underway appeared first on CoinCentral.
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000891-0.66%
GET
GET$0.008415+4.54%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1469-1.60%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/13 23:53
Partager
BlockDAG Turns Heads With Miner Reviews Flooding in and $405M Raised: Why This Is the Best Crypto to Buy Now

BlockDAG Turns Heads With Miner Reviews Flooding in and $405M Raised: Why This Is the Best Crypto to Buy Now

Real reviews of BlockDAG’s X10 miners and a $405M presale prove it’s more than hype. With 3M+ mobile users and 312K holders, BlockDAG is crypto’s fastest-growing project.
RealLink
REAL$0.06436-0.70%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.69-2.35%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09605+0.02%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/14 00:00
Partager
Shiba Price Predction, and is PEPETO The 2025 Chance to Invest In To Get Rich?

Shiba Price Predction, and is PEPETO The 2025 Chance to Invest In To Get Rich?

But where do those returns hide in 2025? Do the legends still lead, Shiba Inu with its early rocket-ship days, […] The post Shiba Price Predction, and is PEPETO The 2025 Chance to Invest In To Get Rich? appeared first on Coindoo.
GET
GET$0.008415+4.54%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000602+8.27%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/14 00:09
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Stock: Soars as NVIDIA Blackwell Shipments Get Underway

BlockDAG Turns Heads With Miner Reviews Flooding in and $405M Raised: Why This Is the Best Crypto to Buy Now

Shiba Price Predction, and is PEPETO The 2025 Chance to Invest In To Get Rich?

Ozak AI’s AI Tools Could Help Traders Capture Gains of 900% as Market Giants Face Slowdowns

Top Crypto Picks 2025: Exploring 5 High-Reward Opportunities for Smart Investors