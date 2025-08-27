Bonk Coin, PEPE, Or Remittix? Which Crypto Should You Buy For Maximum Gains In 2025

Crypto traders are eager to know what to invest in this year, as most of the altcoins are sporting reactionary price charts. The meme coins are stirring, and everyone knows just how far Bonk coin and Pepe could go when they are in the mood.

On the flip side, there’s a new PayFi project launching with utilities in the way of crypto payments. Remittix is introducing a new wave of crypto withdrawal possibilities, and the potential for a surge has got everyone anticipating the RTX token launch.

Here’s what the analysts have to say on the best crypto for maximum gains this year.

Bonk Coin: Can Solana Meme Pump Push BONK To Gains?

The pump.fun ecosystem on Solana is the meme coin hub on the SOL network, and that’s where BONK dominates the meme coin sector from. Bonk Coin has had a tricky progression since reaching a local high at $0.000044 in July, as it has lost a significant portion of that level now.

That’s typical for meme coins, too. The Bonk Coin price is currently at about $0.00002042, but there are levels to watch out for. Bitcoin is bearish, but only in the short-term; with the meme coin correlation, Bonk Coin could be in for a surge in a few weeks if BTC trades up.

Pepe Price Prospects: PEPE Survives Crash

The weekend presented so much promise for most top altcoins, including Pepe. The token rose to a $0.000011 local peak, thanks to price spikes on Ethereum. However, volatility has set in, and the bears are locked in with the bulls over Pepe’s future.

PEPE’s fortunes seemed to be tanking beyond reverse, too, until the bulls successfully defended the support level at $0.0000957. There’s a chance of a spike on Pepe from its current level, but traders have to watch out for its infamous volatility.

The meme coins could get a case for spikes in Q3, but they are not guaranteed to be long-lasting. They also won’t be able to match Remittix’s predicted returns, as a lot of analysts believe that RTX could return up to 100x in potential.

Here’s why Remittix is winning everyone over.

Remittix Could Introduce More Use Cases For Crypto Coins

The Remittix project is primarily concerned with crypto withdrawals and making them easier for traders. On Remittix, everyone will be able to send their crypto assets directly to any fiat bank in the world.

That’s some immense upgrade to the use case of the average crypto token. In no time, crypto folk will be able to use supported tokens to pay for goods and services online, like tuition fees, clearing a shopping cart, and business transactions across countries.

It used to sound futuristic, but Remittix is bringing the future here already. The Remittix Web3 wallet, where the crypto-fiat bridging will occur, is in beta testing mode already. With launch scheduled for late Q4, there’s a high level of anticipation in the air.

That, and the fact that RTX tokens will launch at about the same time.

Stock Up On Remittix Tokens Now!

Your best chance to get on the Remittix train is now, before the coins get more expensive. Each one goes for $0.0987, and there’s a potential 100x spike to expect.

Don’t miss out on Remittix tokens; get yours today and anticipate maximum gains this year.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io

Socials: https://linktr.ee/Remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

The post Bonk Coin, PEPE, Or Remittix? Which Crypto Should You Buy For Maximum Gains In 2025 appeared first on Blockonomi.

