BONK Crashes 18%, AAVE Stalls at $92, BlockDAG’s Raised $404M

Crypto markets continue to test investor patience. BONK has dropped nearly 18% as interest cools and trading volumes shrink, while AAVE trades sideways near $92, showing stability but little momentum. Both reflect hesitation in a market searching for direction.

Meanwhile, BlockDAG presents a contrast built on action, not waiting. With over 312,000 holders, nearly $404 million raised, and 3 million daily users on its mining app, BlockDAG isn’t just attracting attention— it’s earning trust through consistent participation. While others rely on sentiment shifts, BlockDAG’s presale performance signals structured demand, positioning it among the top crypto assets to watch in 2025.

Why Over 312K Users Are Backing BlockDAG’s Vision!

In a space crowded with noise, BlockDAG’s presale stands out for one reason: real demand. To start with, over 312,000 investors have contributed nearly $404 million, not because of hype or influencers, but because the project is delivering before launch. In fact, more than 26 billion BDAG have already been sold, and a consistent inflow of capital, including $40 million raised just last month, suggests long-term belief, not temporary speculation.

Moreover, these participants aren’t just watching; they’re actively involved. Over 3 million users tap into the X1 mining app daily, and 19,000 X-series miners have already been sold, with fulfillment scaling to 2,000 units per week. Such engagement and product delivery is rare for any project, let alone one still in presale.

Currently, BlockDAG is in Batch 30, with an ROI of 2,900% since Batch 1. The standard price sits at $0.03, but a limited-time price lock of $0.0013 is live until October 1st. Rather than a typical discount window, it’s a closing chapter on one of the most successful presales in recent crypto history.

All in all, the BlockDAG story is simple: this isn’t hype, it’s scale. Investors are backing a system with real users, shipped infrastructure, and daily activity. That’s why it’s being talked about as one of the top crypto assets of 2025. Ultimately, the opportunity isn’t just early access. It’s early access with proof already in hand.

BONK Drops 18% As Traders Pull Back

BONK saw a notable decline as of September 4, 2025, falling by nearly 18% over the past week and dipping below $0.000018. This drop, in particular, marks one of its weakest performances since early July, raising concerns among holders. Furthermore, trading activity has slowed, with 24-hour volumes declining steadily, indicating reduced interest from both retail and speculative traders.

In addition, social mentions and search traffic have also dropped, suggesting a shift in attention to newer memecoins or higher-performing assets. BONK’s correlation with Solana’s recent sideways movement may also be contributing, as the token lacks independent momentum.

Meanwhile, on-chain analytics revealed a sharp increase in mid-size wallet transfers to exchanges, signaling potential short-term exits. Although the project still maintains an active base, the absence of major updates or integrations is making it harder to sustain price levels. Without a fresh narrative or market push, BONK could see further downside before finding a stronger support zone.

AAVE Stalls at $92 With No Clear Move Yet

AAVE traded near $92 on September 4, 2025, showing minor movement after a brief dip to $87 earlier in the week. Since then, price action remained range-bound, with resistance forming around $97 and support holding at $85. This lack of strong directional momentum reflects cautious sentiment, though AAVE’s fundamentals continue to provide a base of support.

Notably, total value locked (TVL) on the protocol stayed above $6.2 billion, maintaining its position as one of the most trusted DeFi platforms. In parallel, on-chain indicators revealed a gradual uptick in holdings by wallets inactive for over 90 days, hinting at long-term confidence. At the same time, short-term trading volume saw fluctuations, but no significant spikes in liquidations or whale activity were observed.

Technically, AAVE’s chart shows narrowing Bollinger Bands, which may signal an upcoming breakout if volume picks up. Until that happens, price movement appears to be consolidating ahead of a potential shift, with $95 acting as the short-term level to watch for a directional cue.

Final Thoughts

BONK is searching for renewed interest, and AAVE remains steady without a clear breakout. Both reflect hesitation, waiting for the next catalyst. BlockDAG, on the other hand, is not waiting. It’s moving forward with proof: over 312,000 holders, nearly $404 million raised, and millions engaged daily through mining and hardware.

With the price locked at $0.0013 until October 1st and more than 26 billion coins sold, BlockDAG has shifted from potential to participation. While others rely on sentiment to drive value, BlockDAG is showing that real demand, backed by consistent action, is what defines a top crypto asset in 2025.

