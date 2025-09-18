BONK, Litecoin, SUI see ‘colorful crypto income ETF’ filings – Impact on price?

Key Takeaways

How is BONK ETF different from standard spot crypto ETFs?

The Bonk Income Blast ETF combines income generation with controlled exposure to BONK, using a put credit spread strategy via FLEX Options.

How did BONK react to the filing?

BONK gained 4% near $0.0000242, while SUI and LTC also rose modestly, showing optimism despite SEC delays extending into November.

Despite repeated delays from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on crypto ETF approvals, issuers continue to pile in.

The latest entrant is Tuttle Capital, a $3.6 billion asset manager, which has filed for the second-ever spot Bonk [BONK] ETF.

Bonk Income Blast ETF — Details

According to the filing on the 16th of September, the proposed “Bonk Income Blast ETF” has officially been submitted to the SEC.

It shows that appetite for meme-inspired crypto products remains undeterred by regulatory hesitation.

Tuttle Capital’s latest filing places the spot BONK ETF alongside two other proposed products. They include the Litecoin [LTC] Income Blast ETF and the Sui [SUI] Income Blast ETF.

The application, submitted under the Investment Company Act of 1940, outlined a structure that blends traditional investment vehicles with exposure to digital assets.

How is the BONK ETF different?

Each proposed fund aimed to generate current income first, with a secondary goal of tracking the daily performance of its underlying token within capped gains.

This design marked a departure from standard spot crypto ETFs. In the sense that they combine income generation with controlled exposure to a meme-driven token.

The funds are planned to use a put credit spread strategy executed with FLexible EXchange Options (FLEX Options).

These customizable derivatives allow investors to set specific terms, such as strike price, contract style, and expiration dates.

By using FLEX Options, the fund ensures more transparent price discovery while avoiding counterparty risks that typically come with over-the-counter (OTC) options.

That being said, the unconventional design has already sparked conversation among industry watchers.

Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart acknowledged the creativity behind Tuttle’s filing.

Source: James Seyffart/X

Were the tokens affected?

Market sentiment also reflected the buzz around Tuttle Capital’s filing, with several altcoins recording modest gains.

BONK rose by 4% in the past 24 hours, reaching $0.0000242 before easing slightly to $0.00002376, still up 2.36% at press time.

SUI followed suit, climbing over 3% to trade at $3.61, while LTC briefly touched $115.2 before settling at $114.71, up 0.34% on the day.

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/bonk-litecoin-sui-see-colorful-crypto-income-etf-filings-impact-on-price/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
