BONK Price Prediction 2025: Will It Rebound After Hitting $0.00002157?

Bonk (BONK) is currently trading at $0.00002157 and is down by 4.38% in the last 24 hours but has kept a weekly gain of +1.27%. Volume has been high, with 24-hour volumes up 27.05% at $345.7 million, indicating steady market interest despite short-term declines.
Crypto analyst AlienOvichO thinks BONK is still correcting, retracing from July’s top. He expects the token could test out the $0.000018-$0.000015 support zone in the next weekly period. From where he is seeing things, the area can be the end of the current downtrend and potentially gather strength before a bigger leap.
These technical remarks reveal the cyclical nature of its performance, where volatility is likely to precede fresh momentum. Analysts believe that sentiment and liquidity are key drivers that are likely to determine whether it is able to stabilize within the expected support zone.
According to DigitalCoinPrice forecasts, the token can top $0.0000473 at the end of the year, possibly overcoming its previous all-time high of roughly $0.0000591. Should this trend continue, It can possibly find a new trading range of $0.0000458 and $0.0000473.
Meanwhile, Changelly’s technical forecast also projects more modest gains. It puts the coin at $0.000025 and $0.000028 2025 prices and averaging nearly $0.000026 and a possible 27.3% ROI
Looking at September 2025 only, analysts project the price of the coin settling at $0.000026. Here the range of the prediction is kept minimal, signaling a period of consolidation. While the top price is likely $0.000026 too, the 18.2% ROI prediction suggests value likely in the long run by traders anticipating slow appreciation.
