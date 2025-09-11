Bonk Vs Pepe Coin Vs Layer Brett: Which Are Analysts Tipping To Rally Over 30x In 2025?

The meme coin race is heating up again, and traders are asking which token could deliver the next big wave of returns. Bonk, Pepe Coin, and Layer Brett are three of the most talked-about contenders right now, each with its own following and hype. But according to several analysts, one of these may stand out as the top pick for a potential 30x rally in 2025.

Bonk tries to hold attention but faces new competition

Bonk gained traction as one of the first major meme coins launched on the Solana network. It rode the wave of community hype and airdrops to quickly become a well-known token. Solana’s fast, low-cost transactions helped boost its popularity, and Bonk was seen by many as Solana’s answer to Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

However, in recent months, Bonk has struggled to maintain that early momentum. While it remains active within the Solana ecosystem, there have been few major developments to reignite excitement. Its use case still leans heavily on branding and community rather than staking or DeFi features, which are now becoming standard among new meme tokens.

Analysts note that Bonk still benefits from its early exposure and the backing of Solana developers. But with newer meme coins offering real incentives and Layer 2 speed, Bonk is finding it harder to stand out in a growing crowd of altcoins.

Pepe Coin remains a favorite, but momentum has slowed

Pepe Coin had one of the most viral launches in the meme coin world. Inspired by the iconic internet frog, PEPE surged early on and established itself as a top meme coin alongside Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. It tapped into online culture with perfect timing and drew in massive speculative interest.

While the community is still strong, price performance has stalled in recent months. There hasn’t been significant innovation added to the Pepe Coin ecosystem. Without staking rewards, NFTs, or other forms of user engagement, PEPE risks being left behind by meme tokens offering more than just brand recognition.

Some whale wallets have resumed accumulating, and a broader meme rally could revive Pepe Coin’s momentum. But at this point, analysts are divided on whether PEPE can regain its former strength without adding utility or incentives for holders.

Layer Brett surges with staking rewards and Layer 2 speed

The newest name in the meme coin space, Layer Brett (LBRETT), is making waves with a fresh approach. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, it offers fast transactions, low gas fees, and a staking system that sets it apart from older tokens like Bonk and Pepe Coin. Users can currently earn around 782% APY by staking directly through MetaMask or Trust Wallet without KYC.

More than $3.3 million has already been raised in the presale at a fixed price of $0.0055, showing strong early demand. Beyond staking, Layer Brett’s roadmap includes NFT integrations, gamified earning mechanics, and multichain compatibility. The token has a fixed supply of 10 billion, designed to increase scarcity as adoption grows. A $1 million community giveaway is also helping drive social buzz and bring in new users.

Final thought: Which coin has the 30x upside?

Bonk and Pepe Coin both helped shape the meme coin narrative, and they still hold relevance for some traders. But Layer Brett is quickly becoming the top candidate for exponential gains in 2025. With current staking rewards, an expanding roadmap, and Ethereum Layer 2 scalability, it offers far more than hype.

As analysts weigh the next big meme opportunity, many are pointing to Layer Brett as the one with both narrative and fundamentals on its side. It may still be early, but that’s exactly when 30x moves tend to happen.

Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X.

The post Bonk Vs Pepe Coin Vs Layer Brett: Which Are Analysts Tipping To Rally Over 30x In 2025? appeared first on Blockonomi.