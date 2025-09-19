In crypto, excitement fades quickly when progress isn’t backed by proof. BONK has cooled from its earlier rally, sitting near support with reduced volume. Chainlink continues to consolidate but hasn’t yet broken through resistance, leaving its next move uncertain. BlockDAG, in contrast, is proving itself with hard numbers and global traction. The project reports over […] The post BONK Weakens, Chainlink Eyes $6.50, While BlockDAG Surges Globally With 325K Members: Top Crypto to Buy Now appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.In crypto, excitement fades quickly when progress isn’t backed by proof. BONK has cooled from its earlier rally, sitting near support with reduced volume. Chainlink continues to consolidate but hasn’t yet broken through resistance, leaving its next move uncertain. BlockDAG, in contrast, is proving itself with hard numbers and global traction. The project reports over […] The post BONK Weakens, Chainlink Eyes $6.50, While BlockDAG Surges Globally With 325K Members: Top Crypto to Buy Now appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

BONK Weakens, Chainlink Eyes $6.50, While BlockDAG Surges Globally With 325K Members: Top Crypto to Buy Now

2025/09/19 19:00
In crypto, excitement fades quickly when progress isn’t backed by proof. BONK has cooled from its earlier rally, sitting near support with reduced volume. Chainlink continues to consolidate but hasn’t yet broken through resistance, leaving its next move uncertain.

BlockDAG, in contrast, is proving itself with hard numbers and global traction. The project reports over 3 million daily users on its X1 mobile app, shipments of more than 19,938 miners, and adoption across 130+ countries. Supported by almost $410M raised in presale and a locked entry price of $0.0013 until October 1, BlockDAG (BDAG) has moved beyond promises. With more than 325,000 community members worldwide, it is establishing itself as the top crypto to buy right now.

Singapore Event Showcases Real Delivery, Not Just Hype

BlockDAG’s upcoming Deployment Event in Singapore isn’t a typical launch. Instead, it’s designed to showcase what has already been achieved. Across 130 countries, the project has built a global footprint with a community of 325,000+ members actively participating.

The X1 app records more than 3 million daily miners, while hardware distribution is well underway, with over 19,938 units shipped and scaling toward 2,000 per week. Presale performance reinforces this momentum, with almost $410 million raised and more than 26 billion BDAG coins sold. While batch 30 is priced at $0.03, the limited-time locked price of $0.0013 remains available until October 1, a 2,900% Gain opportunity for early adopters.

Singapore will serve as a spotlight moment, not the start of operations. The event will demonstrate integrations, infrastructure readiness, and roadmap clarity, showing traders and developers that BlockDAG is already delivering on its commitments.

BONK Consolidates as Traders Watch Support Levels

BONK has entered a cooling phase after its rapid surge earlier in the quarter. As of September 12, 2025, it trades near $0.000018, holding just above key support at $0.000017. Technical patterns suggest a descending triangle, with lower highs pressing down against this base.

Volume has dropped noticeably since BONK peaked at $0.000022, reflecting waning momentum. RSI is sitting near 45, showing mild bearish pressure without oversold conditions. Short-term moving averages are flattening, while the 50-day EMA is approaching from above, creating additional resistance.

If the $0.000017 support fails, BONK risks a decline toward $0.000014. A bounce back above $0.000020 would be required to shift sentiment more positively. While community interest remains, current technicals point to a cautious environment where traders are waiting for confirmation before engaging in larger positions.

Chainlink Builds Strength With Growing Integrations

Chainlink (LINK) is holding steady near $6.30, having rebounded from recent support at $6.00. Over the last two weeks, higher lows have formed, hinting at accumulation below the $6.50 resistance mark.

RSI at 53 reflects balanced momentum, while wallet activity points to growing interest among mid-sized holders. Moderate trading volume has accompanied this trend, suggesting quiet accumulation. The 50-day EMA is closing in from above, forming a short-term ceiling that could turn into support if LINK breaks higher.

A breakout above $6.50 would likely fuel a rally toward $7.10, while a failure to hold $6.00 could drag the price back toward $5.60. Fundamentals remain solid, as Chainlink expands its oracle integrations and refines staking mechanisms, but near-term action still depends on technical triggers and overall market sentiment.

Final Word

BONK is consolidating near support with reduced momentum, and Chainlink is trading in a narrow band awaiting a breakout. Both have potential but remain heavily tied to short-term sentiment and technical conditions.

BlockDAG is already past that stage. With 3M daily app users, 19,938+ miners shipped, adoption in 130 countries, and a presale reaching almost $410M, it is proving that delivery matters more than speculation. Despite batch 30 pricing at $0.03, early participants can still access BDAG at $0.0013 until October 1.

With a thriving community of over 325,000 members and an upcoming Singapore event to showcase real progress, BlockDAG isn’t just competing, it’s leading. That’s why it stands as the top crypto to buy right now.

