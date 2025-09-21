The post BONK’s on-chain strength vs. dipping price – What’s going on? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Why did BONK’s price drop despite rising activity? Spot Taker CVD showed consistent selling, while Futures traders stayed neutral, keeping BONK’s price under bearish pressure. What supports BONK’s long-term upside potential? Nearly 1 million holders, 25% launchpad share, and higher burn rates suggested BONK could recover if demand aligns with shrinking supply. Bonk [BONK] rebuilt itself by introducing a utility feature to work around the dwindling attention. The hype around BONK had faded with the emergence of AI in the creation and trading of crypto tokens. However, the introduction of the LetsBONKfun platform, which serves as a Solana [SOL]-based launchpad, brought about a significant turnaround. It attracted institutional collaboration, like the integration of USD1, allowing the use of the stablecoin as a base pair. The activity on the network surged, despite price action not responding with similar zeal. What are the indications of this surging chain activity? Activity surges, impact on its tokenomics The Solana Post reported BONK holders neared 1 million, with fewer than 20,000 left. It indicated a growing community, particularly after launching the LetsBONKfun platform. The Fed had cut rates, and post-FOMC profit-taking had taken place. Thus, smart money remained glued to the potential of BONK. Stalkchain showed BONK was the most accumulated token by smart money in the last 24 hours, with nearly $250,000 flowing in. That’s ahead of Jupiter [JUP], Coinbase’s cbBTC, and others. BONK supply was reducing day by day, thanks to the burn mechanism generated by the platform’s revenue. Source: Blockworks DefiLlama data confirmed revenue share to burning rose from 35% to 50%, while LetsBONKfun collected $20.9 million in fees and $12.57 million in revenue annually. BONK’s supply declined daily, tightening tokenomics. That shift set up BONK to grab 25% launchpad market share, while Pump.fun [PUMP] still led with 65% . Despite… The post BONK’s on-chain strength vs. dipping price – What’s going on? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Why did BONK’s price drop despite rising activity? Spot Taker CVD showed consistent selling, while Futures traders stayed neutral, keeping BONK’s price under bearish pressure. What supports BONK’s long-term upside potential? Nearly 1 million holders, 25% launchpad share, and higher burn rates suggested BONK could recover if demand aligns with shrinking supply. Bonk [BONK] rebuilt itself by introducing a utility feature to work around the dwindling attention. The hype around BONK had faded with the emergence of AI in the creation and trading of crypto tokens. However, the introduction of the LetsBONKfun platform, which serves as a Solana [SOL]-based launchpad, brought about a significant turnaround. It attracted institutional collaboration, like the integration of USD1, allowing the use of the stablecoin as a base pair. The activity on the network surged, despite price action not responding with similar zeal. What are the indications of this surging chain activity? Activity surges, impact on its tokenomics The Solana Post reported BONK holders neared 1 million, with fewer than 20,000 left. It indicated a growing community, particularly after launching the LetsBONKfun platform. The Fed had cut rates, and post-FOMC profit-taking had taken place. Thus, smart money remained glued to the potential of BONK. Stalkchain showed BONK was the most accumulated token by smart money in the last 24 hours, with nearly $250,000 flowing in. That’s ahead of Jupiter [JUP], Coinbase’s cbBTC, and others. BONK supply was reducing day by day, thanks to the burn mechanism generated by the platform’s revenue. Source: Blockworks DefiLlama data confirmed revenue share to burning rose from 35% to 50%, while LetsBONKfun collected $20.9 million in fees and $12.57 million in revenue annually. BONK’s supply declined daily, tightening tokenomics. That shift set up BONK to grab 25% launchpad market share, while Pump.fun [PUMP] still led with 65% . Despite…

BONK’s on-chain strength vs. dipping price – What’s going on?

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 08:07
Taker Protocol
TAKER$0.01309+0.07%
1
1$0.009286-20.67%
Jupiter
JUP$0.5284+2.06%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009252-3.80%
Solana
SOL$240.14+1.04%
Bonk
BONK$0.00002298-1.96%

Key Takeaways

Why did BONK’s price drop despite rising activity?

Spot Taker CVD showed consistent selling, while Futures traders stayed neutral, keeping BONK’s price under bearish pressure.

What supports BONK’s long-term upside potential?

Nearly 1 million holders, 25% launchpad share, and higher burn rates suggested BONK could recover if demand aligns with shrinking supply.

Bonk [BONK] rebuilt itself by introducing a utility feature to work around the dwindling attention. The hype around BONK had faded with the emergence of AI in the creation and trading of crypto tokens.

However, the introduction of the LetsBONKfun platform, which serves as a Solana [SOL]-based launchpad, brought about a significant turnaround.

It attracted institutional collaboration, like the integration of USD1, allowing the use of the stablecoin as a base pair.

The activity on the network surged, despite price action not responding with similar zeal. What are the indications of this surging chain activity?

Activity surges, impact on its tokenomics

The Solana Post reported BONK holders neared 1 million, with fewer than 20,000 left. It indicated a growing community, particularly after launching the LetsBONKfun platform.

The Fed had cut rates, and post-FOMC profit-taking had taken place. Thus, smart money remained glued to the potential of BONK.

Stalkchain showed BONK was the most accumulated token by smart money in the last 24 hours, with nearly $250,000 flowing in. That’s ahead of Jupiter [JUP], Coinbase’s cbBTC, and others.

BONK supply was reducing day by day, thanks to the burn mechanism generated by the platform’s revenue.

Source: Blockworks

DefiLlama data confirmed revenue share to burning rose from 35% to 50%, while LetsBONKfun collected $20.9 million in fees and $12.57 million in revenue annually. BONK’s supply declined daily, tightening tokenomics.

That shift set up BONK to grab 25% launchpad market share, while Pump.fun [PUMP] still led with 65% .

Despite these positive on-chain data points, the price action of BONK was struggling. Well, what is causing this outcome?

Why is the BONK price struggling?

BONK reflected what was happening in most cryptocurrencies post the FOMC rate cuts. The memecoin was down about 5% at press time, despite impressive 69% gains in the ongoing third quarter of the year.

The structure had invalidated bearish sentiment after breaking above a key trendline. However, the On Balance Volume and MACD indicators hinted at underlying bearish sentiment in the short term.

Source: TradingView

That left traders focused on Spot Taker CVD. CryptoQuant data showed most spot traders sold, pushing the price lower. By contrast, Futures Taker CVD stayed neutral, signaling weak derivatives demand.

Source: CryptoQuant

Chain activity and token burns supported BONK’s fundamentals.

Nearly 1 million holders suggested longer-term confidence, but short-term pressure came from active spot selling. A renewed spike in demand may be needed to lift prices.

Next: SPX6900 drops 10% – Here’s the KEY level SPX must defend!

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/bonks-on-chain-strength-vs-dipping-price-whats-going-on/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Noah Lyles Storms To Win His Fourth World Title

Noah Lyles Storms To Win His Fourth World Title

The post Noah Lyles Storms To Win His Fourth World Title appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USA’s Noah Lyles reacts after taking gold in the Men’s 200 metres on day seven of the 2025 World Athletics Championships at Japan National Stadium, Tokyo. Picture date: Friday September 19, 2025. (Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images) PA Images via Getty Images Raising four fingers in the air, Noah Lyles has forever etched his name in history. On day seven of the 2025 World Athletics Championships, Lyles sizzled on Tokyo tracks to claim his fourth consecutive 200-meter world title. The 28-year-old posted a time of 19.52 to take the win and join Usain Bolt (2009-2015) as the only two athletes with four 200-meter world titles in a row. He was followed by his teammate Kenny Bednarek, who posted a season-best time of 19.58. Bednarek, who had the lead at the halfway point, fell behind over the last few meters, claiming his second silver medal in the category. It was an improvement for the Grand Slam champion, who placed fourth in the 100-meter dash last Sunday. Jamaica’s Bryan Levell won bronze by posting a new personal best of 19.64. The 21-year-old is now the first sprinter from Jamaica to win a 200-meter world championships medal since Bolt in 2015 Reigning Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo, who was expected to deliver a strong performance against Lyles, finished fourth, a one-hundredth outside the medal with a season-best time of 19.65. Unfortunately, this setback came for Tebogo after he was disqualified from the 100-meter finals for an early start. “ This is part of the game. You are not always going to win everything, Noah deserved this title,” said Tebogo after the race ForbesWorld Athletics 2025: Oblique Seville Wins The 100-Meter World TitleBy Paras J. Haji This 2025 season has been different for Lyles. After a delayed start to the season due…
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.0566-4.73%
SQUID MEME
GAME$31.9746+11.29%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017682+0.99%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 02:43
Partager
YouTube influencer MrBeast deposited 114,000 USDT into Aster

YouTube influencer MrBeast deposited 114,000 USDT into Aster

PANews reported on September 21 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, YouTube celebrity MrBeast has deposited 114,483 USDT with Aster.
Aster
ASTER$1.6212+70.85%
Partager
PANews2025/09/21 08:36
Partager
MetaMask to introduce in-wallet perpetuals trading with Hyperliquid

MetaMask to introduce in-wallet perpetuals trading with Hyperliquid

The post MetaMask to introduce in-wallet perpetuals trading with Hyperliquid appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways MetaMask will enable perpetuals trading directly within its wallet interface via Hyperliquid integration. Users will be able to trade perpetual futures contracts without leaving MetaMask. MetaMask, the widely used self-custodial crypto wallet, will introduce perpetuals trading directly within its interface through an integration with Hyperliquid, a decentralized derivatives platform built on its own Layer 1 blockchain. The feature will allow MetaMask’s users to trade perpetual futures contracts without leaving their wallet interface, eliminating the need to navigate to separate trading platforms. Hyperliquid specializes in high-performance perpetual futures trading with gas-free transactions and on-chain settlements, processing billions in daily trading volume across its native stablecoins and spot markets. MetaMask serves over 30 million monthly active users, making wallet-based trading integrations a key pathway for bringing advanced DeFi tools to mainstream audiences. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/metamask-perpetuals-hyperliquid-integration/
1
1$0.009258-13.56%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001869+0.59%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017682+0.99%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 00:36
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Noah Lyles Storms To Win His Fourth World Title

YouTube influencer MrBeast deposited 114,000 USDT into Aster

MetaMask to introduce in-wallet perpetuals trading with Hyperliquid

Survey: About half of Americans are concerned about AI technology, and most believe it will hinder creativity and interpersonal relationships

SPX6900 drops 10% – Here’s the KEY level SPX must defend!