Botanix Launches Yield-Bearing Bitcoin Standard

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 22:19
RealLink
REAL$0.06345+0.25%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,620.59-0.16%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08701-2.96%
Capverse
CAP$0.15584+0.30%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002014+17.43%

The stBTC launch enables Botanix users to earn native yield on their Bitcoin.

Botanix, an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible Bitcoin sidechain, has unveiled its yield-bearing Bitcoin standard, stBTC.

Through stBTC, users can stake and earn instantly redeemable Bitcoin generated from the chain’s Bitcoin-denominated transaction fees. The yield rate is dependent on activity on the Botanix network.

Yields are set to go live tomorrow, Sept. 18, with projections of up to 30% APY, according to a release shared with the Defiant. The activation will debut with Botanix’s liquid staking Genesis Vault, which will be a capped first-come-first-served Bitcoin deposit vault that opens on Sept. 25. The vault cap aims to reward early Botanix users with more generous yields.

“With stBTC, Bitcoin in means more Bitcoin out, earned directly from network usage rather than speculative farming. This model creates intrinsic yield that is sustainable, transparent, and instantly redeemable,” said Willem Schroe, the co-founder and CEO of Botanix Labs.

Botanix’s total value locked (TVL) has been growing slowly but steadily since its mainnet launch, and is at $13.8 million, a 91% increase since the beginning of September.

Botanix TVL – DeFiLlama

Native BTC yield aims to provide Bitcoin holders with a return while maintaining full utility of their Bitcoin holdings in the growing Bitcoin DeFi sector. stBTC can be used in additional yield opportunities, or as collateral in supported protocols on Botanix.

“The idea of Bitcoin earning Bitcoin, without introducing third-party risk, is something the market has waited over a decade for…Botanix is one of the first L2s to introduce real, native Bitcoin yield and the first to repurpose transaction fees as a sustainable yield source” said Dan Held, General Partner at digital investment firm Asymmetric.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/defi/botanix-launches-yield-bearing-bitcoin-standard

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

CME plans to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13

CME plans to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13

PANews reported on September 17th that CME Group announced plans to launch Solana ( SOL ) and XRP futures and options on October 13th , pending regulatory approval. The new products will include SOL , Micro SOL , XRP , and Micro XRP futures and options, supporting daily, monthly, and quarterly expiration dates. Since their launch, Solana and XRP futures contracts have accumulated trading volume exceeding 540,000 and 370,000 contracts, respectively. In August alone, Solana futures averaged 9,000 daily contracts, while XRP futures averaged 6,600 daily contracts.
Solana
SOL$232.8-1.75%
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000788-6.52%
XRP
XRP$3.0135-0.60%
Partager
PANews2025/09/17 22:14
Partager
LivLive: Gamified Augmented Reality with Real World Rewards

LivLive: Gamified Augmented Reality with Real World Rewards

LivLive’s augmented reality game is designed to improve everyday life. Walking to shops, commuting to work, or meeting a friend for coffee becomes an opportunity in the LivLive platform to earn rewards in the form of crypto tokens and real-world assets (RWAs).  Every player’s experience is customized through an AI system, while companies can leverage […]
RealLink
REAL$0.06345+0.34%
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.4364-2.28%
FORM
FORM$1.8974-4.88%
Partager
Tronweekly2025/09/17 21:45
Partager
Aster: ASTR/USDT spot trading pair now available

Aster: ASTR/USDT spot trading pair now available

PANews reported on September 17th that Aster has launched the ASTR/USDT spot trading pair, becoming the platform's first listed coin. Officials claim it will offer competitive pricing and efficient matching. The Aster team cautioned that any ASTER trading on other platforms is not the official token.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01322-2.79%
ASTAR
ASTR$0.02309-2.07%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001843-1.65%
Partager
PANews2025/09/17 22:06
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

CME plans to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13

LivLive: Gamified Augmented Reality with Real World Rewards

Aster: ASTR/USDT spot trading pair now available

Russia says 70% of crypto miners remain unregistered despite new laws

US DOJ reports record $225 million seizure of funds related to crypto confidence scams