BounceBit Prime surpasses $1.5B in cumulative volume with help from Franklin Templeton’s Benji

Key Takeaways
- BounceBit Prime exceeded $1.5B in cumulative volume, largely due to support from Franklin Templeton’s Benji token.
- Benji is a tokenized share of Franklin Templeton’s OnChain US Government Money Fund and acts as collateral in BounceBit Prime strategies on BNB Chain.
BounceBit Prime, a structured yield product integrating tokenized real-world assets, has surpassed $1.5 billion in cumulative volume with significant contributions from Franklin Templeton’s Benji token.
Benji represents Franklin Templeton’s tokenized shares in its OnChain US Government Money Fund and serves as collateral within BounceBit Prime’s capital-efficient strategies on BNB Chain.
Franklin Templeton, which manages $1.6 trillion in assets, recently minted an additional $1 million in Benji tokens to support collateralized trading within the BounceBit ecosystem.
BounceBit Prime has reached over $10 million in total value locked, with its Benji Vault delivering a combined 13.31% APY from base yields and structured strategies.
Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bouncebit-prime-surpasses-1-5b-with-benji-token/