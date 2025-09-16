Boundless launches mainnet for verifiable computing, backed by Ethereum Foundation and Base

Key Takeaways
- Boundless has officially launched its mainnet, enabling decentralized verifiable computing across blockchains.
- The solution is powered by a Proof of Verifiable Work incentive mechanism, utilizing ZK Coin (ZKC), the native token of Boundless, as an incentive.
Boundless launched its mainnet today to enable verifiable computing across blockchains through its decentralized zero-knowledge protocol.
The platform uses a Proof of Verifiable Work incentive mechanism with ZK Coin (ZKC), the native token of Boundless, to operate its network. The protocol has received backing from the Ethereum Foundation, Base, Wormhole, and EigenLayer.
More than 30 protocols have integrated Boundless’s proof capabilities since its development, according to the company. The mainnet launch marks the protocol’s transition from development to full operational status for cross-blockchain verifiable computing applications.
Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/boundless-mainnet-verifiable-computing-zkc-launch/