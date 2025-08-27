Boyaa Adds 290 BTC Worth $33.9M, Now Holds 3,670 BTC

2025/08/27 06:28
  • Boyaa acquires 290 Bitcoin worth $33.9M, boosting total holdings to 3,670 BTC.
  • The gaming firm BTC per 10k shares is up 12% in 2025, now at 0.0516 BTC.
  • Boyaa joins firms like Strategy as corporate Bitcoin adoption accelerates.

Boyaa Interactive International Limited has purchased 290 Bitcoin for approximately HK$257 million ($33.91 million) through open market transactions between August 5-25, 2025. The purchase was funded through the internal resources of the company.

Following this acquisition, Boyaa now holds an aggregate of 3,670 BTC at an average cost of $62,878 per Bitcoin. This places it among the growing list of public companies that maintain cryptocurrency treasury positions. The company’s Bitcoin holding per 10,000 shares equals approximately 0.0516 Bitcoin, marking a 12% growth rate in 2025.

Corporate Bitcoin Adoption Accelerates Across Industries

Boyaa joins major public companies accumulating Bitcoin as a treasury asset, including Strategy with 632,457 BTC and MARA Holdings with 50,639 BTC. Recent purchase activity shows Strategy acquiring 3,081 Bitcoin between August 18 and 24, while Metaplanet added 103 BTC on August 24.

The gaming company’s entry into Bitcoin treasury strategies follows broader corporate adoption trends driven by inflation hedging and portfolio diversification strategies. With 710,958,730 issued shares excluding placement agreement shares, Boyaa’s Bitcoin allocation provides cryptocurrency exposure for shareholders.

Other companies have made smaller but consistent purchases, with LM Funding America acquiring 164 Bitcoin on August 25 and DDC Enterprise Limited purchasing 200 BTC. Even smaller acquisitions like Boxabl’s 10 Bitcoin purchase indicate widespread corporate interest.

Gaming Sector Embraces Cryptocurrency Treasury Holdings

Boyaa’s Bitcoin strategy positions the interactive entertainment company alongside technology and financial services firms adopting cryptocurrency treasury policies. The purchase timing coincides with Bitcoin retracing after hitting new all-time highs.

The company’s disclosure follows regulatory requirements for material transactions and provides transparency about cryptocurrency exposure to investors. Corporate Bitcoin adoption has accelerated as traditional treasury management seeks alternatives to cash holdings amid monetary policy uncertainty.

Bitcoin’s recent price action has encouraged corporate treasury allocation as companies seek productive uses for excess cash reserves. Boyaa’s purchase is a measured approach compared to more aggressive strategies from companies like Strategy.

The timing of multiple corporate purchases during August suggests coordinated or inspired buying activity as Bitcoin approaches new price discovery phases. Recent trading data shows continued institutional interest through both direct purchases and ETF flows.

Related: BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Calls Bitcoin a "Hedge Against Debasement" as IBIT Crosses 781,000 BTC

Source: https://coinedition.com/boyaa-interactive-buys-290-bitcoin-for-33-9-million-boosts-holdings-to-3670-btc/

