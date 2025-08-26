Boyaa Interactive adds $33m in Bitcoin to anchor Web3 gaming push

Par : Crypto.news
2025/08/26 04:27
EPNS
PUSH$0.03608-2.40%

Boyaa Interactive expanded its Bitcoin holdings to 3,670 BTC with a $33 million purchase. The acquisition solidifies the company’s vast crypto reserves as it pivots from traditional online games to a pure-play Web3 entity. 

Summary
  • Boyaa Interactive expanded its Bitcoin holdings by $33 million, bringing its treasury to 3,670 BTC at an average cost of $62,878.
  • The Hong Kong-listed gaming firm exceeded shareholder mandates, requiring a special disclosure for the purchase.

In a press release dated August 25, Boyaa Interactive International Limited announced it had acquired approximately 290 Bitcoin (BTC) over a three-week period, spending roughly $32.9 million in internal cash to do so. 

The latest purchase, executed on regulated trading platforms, brings the Hong Kong-listed online gaming company’s total treasury to 3,670 BTC, acquired at an average cost of $62,878 per coin. 

Notably, Boyaa Interactive said the latest acquisition required a special disclosure to exchanges, as it exceeded the company’s pre-approved shareholder mandates for such purchases.

The strategy behind Boyaa’s Bitcoin treasury

Boyaa, Intercative’s press release outlines a deliberate strategy where Bitcoin is the essential fuel for its ambitious engine of change. The company frames the original crypto not merely as an asset, but as the fundamental basis for Web3 business deployment, ecosystem construction, and a key driver for sustainable development.

This vision is underscored by a sense of urgency in an increasingly competitive arena. Boyaa revealed a striking data point: at the start of 2024, it was a top-ten global public company in terms of bitcoin holdings, a group of roughly 60 firms.

Today, that landscape has dramatically shifted, with approximately 160 listed companies now holding crypto reserves, a surge that has pushed Boyaa’s ranking down to 22nd globally. This isn’t just a corporate trend; it’s a land grab for a finite resource. 

The announcement explicitly states that with Bitcoin’s “limited total supply, the available resources are gradually diminishing while competitors are actively building up reserves.” Boyaa is stockpiling what it views as the critical strategic commodity for the next era of the internet before it becomes prohibitively scarce or expensive.

Boyaa’s Bitcoin treasury metric 

This strategic accumulation is already translating into tangible metrics for shareholders. The company reports that its Bitcoin holding per 10,000 shares has grown by 12.0% in 2025 alone, now standing at approximately 0.0516 BTC. 

This figure is crucial because it directly links the company’s treasury strategy to individual shareholder value, effectively giving each share a tiny, fractional claim on the corporate crypto reserve. It’s a modern twist on per-share book value, reflecting a new corporate priority for the digital age.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Best Crypto To Buy Now Before September: Cardano, Pi Network Coin, HBAR and Layer Brett

Best Crypto To Buy Now Before September: Cardano, Pi Network Coin, HBAR and Layer Brett

The search for the best crypto to buy now is intensifying as the market steadies ahead of September. Bitcoin has kept its ground, but traders are increasingly shifting focus to altcoins that could deliver bigger gains. Among the projects drawing strong attention are Cardano (ADA), Pi Network Coin (PI), Hedera (HBAR), and the meme-powered yet […]
GAINS
GAINS$0.02602-6.57%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5135-8.84%
Pi Network
PI$0.33715-3.07%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 04:56
Partager
Nobitex hackers leak full source code after $100m crypto heist

Nobitex hackers leak full source code after $100m crypto heist

The cyberattack on Iranian crypto exchange Nobitex has gone from bad to worse, as hackers deliver yet another major blow. Gonjeshke Darande, the hacker group behind the breach on the Nobitex exchange, took to Twitter on Thursday to leak what…
Major
MAJOR$0.15507-7.09%
Bad Idea AI
BAD$0.00000000828-7.48%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 22:08
Partager
PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"

PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"

The White House: Tariff levels will be reduced to a general 10% during negotiations; Binance Wallet will hold a Mind Network (FHE) token generation event; The Melania token team was exposed to cash out $4.2 million in 25 days.
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004973-3.02%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.165-5.60%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01268-7.84%
Partager
PANews2025/04/10 17:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Best Crypto To Buy Now Before September: Cardano, Pi Network Coin, HBAR and Layer Brett

Nobitex hackers leak full source code after $100m crypto heist

PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

Injective ETF Proposal from Canary Triggers SEC Public Input Phase