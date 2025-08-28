Brazil Denounces Dollar Weaponization, Upholds Right to Trade in National Currencies

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 18:07
Fernando Haddad, Brazil’s finance minister, recently criticized the so‑called “weaponization” of the U.S. dollar, warning of its pernicious effects on the currency’s reserve status. Haddad also said Brazil would challenge the 50% tariff regime in court. Brazil Criticizes Dollar Weaponization Trend, Vows to Fight Tariffs in Court The government of Brazil has criticized the Trump […]

Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/brazil-denounces-dollar-weaponization-upholds-right-to-trade-in-national-currencies/

Lessons in TV Platform Design from a Streaming Industry Insider

TV platforms are often overlooked in product design, yet streaming now dominates TV usage. Designing for the living room requires clarity, simplicity, and respect for hardware limits. Learn how to apply the ten-foot rule, create clear focus states, and adapt designs across tvOS, Android TV, and webOS.
Bitcoin’s Bull Score Flashes Red: What On-Chain Data Means for BTC’s Future

Bitcoin’s Bull Score has plunged to 20, a level historically linked to bearish phases, raising red flags about fading market momentum.
UAE digital bank Zand offers CoinMENA users seamless fiat to crypto integration

UAE digital bank Zand have partnered with CoinMENA to offer seamless and secure fiat-to-crypto integration.
