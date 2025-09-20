Brazil Innovates Agriculture with New Blockchain Digital Certificate

The Agriculture Ministry of Brazil introduces digital certificates on blockchain to enhance the agribusiness of the country in terms of transparency, sustainability, and global competitiveness.

Brazil has a new digital certificate called the digital certificate of agriculture, a groundbreaking digital certificate powered by blockchain technology, which was developed by the Ministry of Agriculture.

According to the official source of the government of Brazil, the ministry claims that this new tool will help to enhance the level of transparency in the agribusiness and increase the competitiveness of Brazil in the international arena.

The certification is made easy by the digital certificate known as VMG, which helps farmers save money. It also provides sustainability standards of agricultural products required by the world market.

This innovation is an indication of Brazil being determined to balance between economic growth and preserving the environment.

How Blockchain Transforms Transparency and Sustainability

The VMG certificate takes advantage of the impossibility of altering the blockchain in order to trace agricultural practices. It gives farmers the opportunity to demonstrate the sustainability of farming.

This is important because global consumers are demanding more evidence of food sources and sustainability.

VMG farmers are provided with digital assistance through artificial intelligence. This technology provides real-time recommendations on windows to plant and climate information.

After harvest, a digital farming record is created, compiling the history of the crop. This paper has the potential to bring the Brazilian grain market.

Public Management Enters a New Digital Era

Anonymized information of VMG is an assistive tool that the Ministry will employ to enhance public policies. This information will assist in making resource decisions on sustainable producers.

Use of this system helped the government to respond quickly during disasters such as the recent flooding in Rio Grande do Sul.

The use of VMG is a new benchmark of digital agriculture management in Brazil. It is a combination of efficiency, transparency, and environmental concern.

The innovation is in line with the objectives of COP 30, which demonstrates the agricultural modernization of Brazil.

