Brazil Set to Regulate Crypto Service Providers by 2026

Par : LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/12 23:00
Moonveil
MORE$0.09665+1.75%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01842-1.44%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1312+4.79%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.3165+5.22%

Brazil plans to regulate crypto service providers by 2026, aiming to balance innovation, security, and foster global coordination in digital assets.

Brazil is preparing to implement formal regulations for virtual asset service providers (VASPs) by 2026. The relocation falls under the efforts of the nation to inject more order and regulation to the booming cryptocurrency industry. Local sources indicate that the Central Bank of Brazil, which oversees the sector, is at its last leg of formulating the rules.

New Crypto Licensing Framework Expected in Brazil by November

As of now, Brazil has Law 14,478/2022, which already mandates prior authorization of VASPs to act. Nonetheless, the rules and schedule of licensing are yet to be specified. This means that crypto providers are not required to be licensed to be operational yet, but must still pay taxes mandated by the IRS.

Related Reading: AEON Pay Brings Crypto Payments to Brazil Through PIX Integration | Live Bitcoin News

Nagel Paulino, who works in the Financial System Regulation Department of the Central Bank, claims that the institution is under pressure on different fronts. Even the governmental agencies are pushing to regulate the sector sooner, like the Public Prosecutor, the Federal Police, and the board of the central bank.

Market expectations indicate that the new regulations can be published between October and November 2025. Some rules are already present, but the new regulatory framework will serve as a source of clarity on the licensing, compliance, and operating processes.

Paulino clarified that Law 14,478 was mainly aimed at deterring money laundering. Meanwhile, it sought to secure the continued business of crypto firms that already operate in Brazil. The rules that will be prepared will seek to strike a balance between innovation and security.

He also stressed that the rules would not be too strict. The aim is, rather, to establish a preventive yet adaptable framework. The goal, as Paulino explains, is to give freedom and without taking too much risk, yet with a strong foundation that does not interfere with new developments in the crypto space.

Future Brazilian Crypto Rules Aim to Balance Innovation and Security

In a recent panel talk during the Finance of Tomorrow Congress in Rio de Janeiro, Paulino said that the crypto market had already become mature in Brazil. Thus, it can introduce innovation and dynamism to conventional finance. But he also cautioned against the dangers of excessive regulation.

Among them is the possibility of the crypto businesses shifting to other countries whose regulations are more permissive. According to Paulino, the market is mobile and can easily change to jurisdictions that provide fewer restrictions. That is why he stressed the need of regional and global coordination in crypto regulation.

Paulino believes that Brazil is going to lead by publishing its updated crypto regulatory framework. He thinks that other countries will emulate Brazil. Paulino stresses the necessity to observe the rules established by the global organizations. The international cooperation, he says, will contribute to the establishment of a more robust and steady regulatory environment.

To conclude, Brazil is slowly but surely on its way to full regulation of its crypto service providers by 2026. The future regulations are set to promote innovation with a stronger control mechanism and security in the digital asset realm.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Hong Kong 2023 is a premium Web3-focused event and a part of the WOW global series.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000221+8.33%
Particl
PART$0.2058+1.22%
Partager
PANews2023/03/17 12:05
Partager
Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

As Bitcoin mining enters a new chapter post-halving, HIVE Digital Technologies is taking a measured, ambitious approach to growth. In this interview, Darcy Daubaras, CFO of HIVE, offers an inside look at how the company plans to scale its hashrate…
Edge
EDGE$0.36472+10.63%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.10741+20.84%
HIVE
HIVE$0.2105+2.33%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 01:52
Partager
Trading time: Trump releases positive news to boost the crypto market, Bitcoin breaks $100,000 again, Ethereum surges 20%, analysis reminds of the seasonal pattern of "sell in May"

Trading time: Trump releases positive news to boost the crypto market, Bitcoin breaks $100,000 again, Ethereum surges 20%, analysis reminds of the seasonal pattern of "sell in May"

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.02+2.92%
MAY
MAY$0.04454+3.00%
Partager
PANews2025/05/09 13:21
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Trading time: Trump releases positive news to boost the crypto market, Bitcoin breaks $100,000 again, Ethereum surges 20%, analysis reminds of the seasonal pattern of "sell in May"

Tether announces USAT stablecoin for America

Visa taps Yellow Card to accelerate stablecoin adoption in Africa