Brazil to Hold First Public Hearing on $19 Billion National Strategic Bitcoin Reserve on August 20 with Vice President’s Support

Brazil is set to hold its first public hearing on the establishment of a national strategic Bitcoin reserve. The hearing, scheduled for August 20, 2025, marks a significant step as the country debates the creation of a sovereign Bitcoin reserve in Congress. The proposal includes a strategic reserve valued at approximately $19 billion. The Vice President of Brazil recently attended the launch of the Portuguese edition of the book “Thank God for Bitcoin,” signaling high-level interest in the cryptocurrency. This move positions Brazil among the nation-states considering Bitcoin as a reserve asset, potentially influencing global markets.

