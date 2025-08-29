Brazil’s Braza Bank Completed $1B in Stablecoin Payments on the XRP Ledger

The Brazilian Real stablecoin BBRL, issued by Braza Bank on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), reportedly processed $1 billion in customer payments during Q3 2025. Notably, the achievement was highlighted by Stake City founder Luke Judges on X on Thursday. He noted that the growth shows how XRPL-based assets are addressing real-world challenges for financial institutions. $1B in Stablecoin Payments Using BBRL on XRP Ledger While Judges did not share a source confirming that Braza Bank processed $1 billion in stablecoin payments on XRPL in Q3, the claim largely aligns with figures Ripple reported in an official statement in May. Notably, Ripple’s statement announced Braza Bank’s further stablecoin expansion on XRPL, which included the launch of USDB. In the announcement, Ripple stated that Braza processed $1.079 billion (nearly BRL 6 billion) in a single day this April. BBRL is part of Braza Group’s broader strategy to integrate traditional finance with blockchain infrastructure. The coin launched earlier in 2025. Shortly after, the bank also introduced USDB, a dollar-pegged stablecoin backed by U.S. and Brazilian government bonds. Both stablecoins are on XRPL. It gives Braza a scalable framework to support cross-border transactions, mass payouts, and settlements for businesses. In July, Braza Bank minted over $4.2 million in BBRL. This further confirms increased use of the XRP Ledger for cross-border payments and real-world asset settlements. $4.2 million BBRL Minted on XRP Ledger$4.2 million BBRL Minted on XRP Ledger Notably, the bank reported a balance sheet of more than $500 million as of 2024 and ranks sixth in Brazil’s interbank market. Euro Stablecoin on the Horizon Meanwhile, Judges also revealed that Braza has a "line of sight" to a euro-denominated stablecoin, which he believes could achieve similar transaction volumes soon. This suggests the bank is preparing to expand its offering beyond the Brazilian Real and U.S. Dollar. Such a move would position Braza to manage BRL, USD, and EUR stablecoins simultaneously on the XRPL. This will establish a robust on-chain infrastructure for global currency flows. Ripple’s Role in Brazil’s Stablecoin Push Ripple executives have emphasized the XRPL’s role in enabling compliant, reliable, and efficient tokenization at scale. According to Ripple’s LATAM Managing Director Silvio Pegado, the ledger’s features are designed to support regulated financial institutions like Braza as they move billions across borders. The partnership forms part of an effort to modernize Brazil’s financial system. Braza is also participating in the Brazilian Central Bank’s DREX project, which explores integrating blockchain with traditional banking infrastructure. Braza Bank’s Outlook for 2025 and Beyond Notably, Braza CEO Marcelo Sacomori has projected that USDB could capture 30% of Brazil’s USD-pegged stablecoin market by 2026. Sacomori believes stablecoins will dominate global foreign exchange within five years, with Braza positioning itself to lead the transition.

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

The brother of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried once plotted to buy Nauru and build a doomsday bunker using funds from the now-defunct crypto exchange.
Japanese gaming giant Gumi plans to invest approximately $17 million in XRP

Japanese gaming giant Gumi plans to invest approximately $17 million in XRP

PANews reported on August 29th that according to The Crypto Basic, Japanese gaming giant Gumi Inc. announced plans to purchase 2.5 billion yen (approximately $17 million) worth of XRP as part of its efforts to expand its blockchain business. The company issued a press release today announcing the development following a decision made at a recent board meeting. Notably, the gaming company will strategically accumulate XRP over a five-month period between September 2025 and February 2026. Commenting on the development, Gumi emphasized that the planned purchase is a strategic move designed to enable it to participate in XRP’s ecosystem. Earlier in June, it was reported that Gumi spent about US$6.99 million to buy 80,352 bitcoins .
Top Meme Coins to Invest: BullZilla Roars with 9 Other Meme Coin Titans for 2025

Top Meme Coins to Invest: BullZilla Roars with 9 Other Meme Coin Titans for 2025

What if the next financial revolution wasn’t led by Wall Street, but by meme-fueled communities armed with humor, conviction, and the hunger for 1000x gains? Meme coins have stormed past jokes and dog photos, morphing into a cultural and financial movement that traditional finance cannot ignore. The world has seen Shiba Inu, Pepe, Bonk, Mog, […]
