Breaking: Altcoin Season Evolution Means ICOs Hold All the 5-10x Power Now

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 19:25
Threshold
T$0,01617-2,23%
Bitcoin
BTC$110 510,5-2,36%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0005243-1,03%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,04195+2,74%
Gems
GEMS$0,20573+2,87%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0005902-8,83%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0,00002345-23,73%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00827+14,86%

In past bull runs, retail communities drove capital from Bitcoin and Ethereum into obscure altcoins sparking the movements where even the weakest tokens surmounted massive gains. That’s what they called the Altseason in the good old days. But now institutions have stepped in, and they aren’t allocating funds toward low‑cap hidden gems.

Take SharpLink Gaming, a Nasdaq-listed crypto treasury firm that just purchased $601 million worth of Ethereum (143,593 ETH), boosting its holdings to nearly 740,000 ETH (valued around $3.2 billion) and staking most of it for yield. The institutional capital locked into Ethereum as a strategic reserve play. 

And SharpLink isn’t alone. MicroStrategy continues to double down on Bitcoin, recently buying 3,081 BTC for $357 million. Its holdings now total an astonishing 632,457 BTC, valued at roughly $46.5 billion—cementing the company as the single largest corporate Bitcoin holder, with ambitions to boost yield targets into 2025.

Even the most conservative institutions are stepping in. Harvard University’s endowment fund disclosed new exposure to Bitcoin through BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust. Regulatory filings show Harvard’s position alone at $116 million, a sign that even Ivy League treasuries are allocating to BTC in compliance-friendly vehicles.

The implications are clear: big players aren’t rotating liquidity into microcaps the way retail once did. Every ETH SharpLink stake and every BTC locked by MicroStrategy or Harvard is capital permanently removed from circulation — and it’s staying there, not flowing into random altcoin pumps.

That means the playbook of past bull runs, where profits from BTC and ETH cascaded into obscure tokens and created “altseasons,” is dead. The faucet has been turned off.

Why Altseasons Will Be Shorter, Softer Or Never

Even if there is an altseason, it won’t look like the old days. In 2017 or 2021, communities moved liquidity downstream. Some analysts don’t even believe there will be an altseason in 2025-2026 at all. At most, we get a “selective altseason” limited to a handful of majors.

One of the most decisive shifts in this cycle is the selective nature of institutional flows. Unlike retail traders of past bull runs, institutions can’t—and won’t—throw money at speculative tokens with no liquidity or compliance track record.

Funds have mandates. They need deep liquidity, regulatory clarity, and measurable security before deploying capital. That means assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, or BNB attract inflows, while the thousands of tokens sitting below a $1M market cap are effectively invisible. For institutions, these microcaps don’t even register as investable.

This shift has two critical consequences:

  • No downstream liquidity: In 2017 and 2021, ETH profits trickled down into meme coins and small alts, fueling altseason manias. Now, liquidity is captured and held in majors.
  • Higher quality filter: Institutions are effectively raising the bar. Only tokens with transparent governance, strong exchanges, and compliance-ready profiles will see meaningful inflows.

For the broader market, that means the “lottery ticket” days of random small-cap explosions are gone. Altcoin rallies, if they happen at all, will be shorter, more selective, and centered on majors.

Where Multipliers Still Exist: ICO Fund Raising 

Does this mean no more 100x? Not exactly. The opportunity has simply moved. Today, the realistic path is structured presales where you enter at the absolute floor price.

Why ICO-style tokens still make sense:

  • Minimal entry price. Presales start at fractions of a cent, creating huge gaps to listing price.
  • Clear mechanics. Transparent tokenomics, vesting, and liquidity locks build trust — something meme/celebrity coins lack.
  • Growth runway. When a project lists at $0.10 after a presale at $0.001, the math alone gives early investors massive multiples.

Unlike chasing altseason dreams, ICO tokens and product-driven presales still offer that explosive upside without relying on institutional liquidity trickling down. XYZVerse.io is one of such projects in presale with a massive upside potential. 

What’s the Upside for XYZVerse?

XYZVerse ($XYZ) is an example of a project that might actually deliver on the promise of massive altcoin gains. 

Starting at just $0.0001, XYZVerse’s presale applies a dynamic pricing model: every $100,000 raised increments the price, creating real-time upward momentum. So far, the XYZ price has been increased to $0.0053, with over $15 million raised already.

If the token lists at $0.10, it could yield a 1,000× multiple for the earliest participants. Even if listing lands below that, the first one to two weeks could see a spike to $0.15–$0.25, especially if exchange listings and FOMO kick in.

If XYZ continues executing—building its sports-brand utility, locking liquidity, and rolling out its roadmap—there’s a realistic path to $0.20–$0.40 over the longer 6–12 month horizon.

What the Multiples Could Look Like:

  • Listing at $0.10 = a potential 1,000× from presale floor
  • Conservative launch (e.g. $0.15–$0.25) = 1,500–2,500×
  • If established across platforms and media buzz builds, longer-term upside to $0.20–$0.40, or roughly 2,000–4,000×, could materialize.

What is XYZVerse?

XYZVerse is the latest meme coin making waves in 2025, positioning itself at the intersection of crypto culture and global sports fandom. The project ties directly into sports betting through a partnership with bookmaker.XYZ, offering token holders perks like exclusive rewards and play-to-earn experiences. 

Unlike many meme coins that rely solely on hype, XYZVerse is building out an ecosystem of staking apps, Telegram-based mini games, and deflationary tokenomics that aim to sustain long-term interest. Backed by community enthusiasm—boasting tens of thousands of followers across X and Telegram—and audited by leading security firms, the coin is quickly shaping up as a contender to watch when it lists later this year.

Conclusion

The 100×+ altcoin unicorns of old might be gone, but structured presales like XYZVerse are picking up the slack, combining community momentum, scarcity, viable utility, and early entry. If execution plays out, the upside could eclipse even classic altseason gains.

Visit the official XYZVerse website to learn more about the project: https://xyzverse.io/

Join social media channels to stay updated:

Telegram: https://t.me/xyzverse

X: https://x.com/xyz_verse

Source: https://partner.cryptopolitan.com/breaking-altcoin-season-evolution-means-icos-hold-all-the-5-10x-power-now/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Canadian Dollar: ING’s Dire Warning on Looming Decline

Canadian Dollar: ING’s Dire Warning on Looming Decline

BitcoinWorld Canadian Dollar: ING’s Dire Warning on Looming Decline In the dynamic world of finance, where every market move can ripple across global assets, even the seemingly distant shifts in traditional currencies like the Canadian Dollar can signal broader economic trends that impact the cryptocurrency landscape. As investors constantly seek alpha, understanding the undercurrents in major forex pairs becomes crucial. Recently, financial giant ING has issued a rather somber assessment, maintaining a decidedly bearish Canadian Dollar outlook. This perspective isn’t just a footnote for forex traders; it’s a potential bellwether for global risk sentiment, which often correlates with the ebb and flow of crypto markets. What’s Driving the Canadian Dollar Outlook? The Canadian Dollar, often referred to as the ‘loonie,’ is known for its sensitivity to commodity prices, particularly crude oil, given Canada’s significant role as an oil exporter. However, its performance is also heavily influenced by global economic health, interest rate differentials, and the monetary policy decisions of the Bank of Canada. ING’s recent pronouncements suggest a confluence of these factors is creating headwinds for the currency. For those tracking digital assets, understanding these macro-economic shifts is vital. A weaker Canadian Dollar, for instance, might reflect broader global economic slowdowns, which could lead to a ‘risk-off’ sentiment across all asset classes, including cryptocurrencies. Conversely, periods of strength often coincide with renewed confidence in global growth. Why is ING Bearish on CAD? Decoding the ING Forecast ING’s bearish stance on the Canadian Dollar stems from a detailed analysis of several key economic indicators and future projections. Their ING forecast points to a challenging environment for the loonie in the near to medium term. Here are some of the primary reasons underpinning their outlook: Slowing Global Growth: A general slowdown in the global economy can dampen demand for commodities, directly impacting Canada’s export revenues and, consequently, the CAD. Diverging Monetary Policies: The pace at which central banks around the world adjust their interest rates plays a critical role. If the Bank of Canada is perceived to be less aggressive in hiking rates compared to, say, the U.S. Federal Reserve, it can make the Canadian dollar less attractive to yield-seeking investors. Domestic Economic Weakness: While Canada’s economy has shown resilience, concerns about household debt levels, the housing market, and the overall pace of economic expansion can weigh on the currency. Commodity Price Volatility: Despite being an oil exporter, significant volatility or sustained declines in oil prices can erode the CAD’s value. This comprehensive assessment from ING provides a critical lens through which to view potential movements in the forex market, which can have ripple effects on investor confidence globally. The Pivotal Role of Oil Prices in CAD Performance It’s impossible to discuss the Canadian Dollar outlook without giving significant attention to oil prices. Canada is one of the world’s largest producers and exporters of crude oil, making its currency highly correlated with energy market fluctuations. When oil prices rise, it typically boosts Canada’s terms of trade, leading to increased export revenues and a stronger CAD. Conversely, a sustained drop in oil prices can put downward pressure on the currency. However, the relationship is not always straightforward. Geopolitical events, supply disruptions, and global demand shifts can all introduce volatility. ING’s bearish outlook suggests they anticipate either subdued oil price growth or a weakening correlation due to other overriding factors. For crypto enthusiasts, understanding this correlation helps contextualize broader market sentiment. A dip in oil prices might signal global economic concerns, potentially influencing risk appetite across all asset classes. Bank of Canada Policy: Navigating Inflation and Growth The monetary policy decisions of the Bank of Canada are another cornerstone of the Canadian Dollar outlook. Like other major central banks, the BoC’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability while supporting sustainable economic growth. Their tools include setting the overnight rate, which influences borrowing costs across the economy. Currently, the Bank of Canada faces the delicate balancing act of taming inflation without triggering a severe economic downturn. ING’s analysis likely factors in the BoC’s projected interest rate path. If the market anticipates the Bank of Canada will pause or even cut rates sooner than other major central banks, it can reduce the attractiveness of holding Canadian dollar-denominated assets, thereby contributing to a weaker currency. This divergence in policy can create significant opportunities or risks in the forex market. Key Considerations for Bank of Canada Policy: Inflationary Pressures: How persistent is inflation in Canada? The BoC’s response will be dictated by its assessment. Economic Data: Employment figures, GDP growth, and consumer spending are all critical inputs for the BoC’s decisions. Global Economic Headwinds: External factors can influence the BoC’s approach, especially if global growth slows significantly. The interplay between these factors shapes the BoC’s stance, which in turn, directly influences the Canadian Dollar’s strength. Navigating the Forex Market: Actionable Insights for Investors Given ING’s bearish Canadian Dollar outlook, what does this mean for investors, particularly those with exposure to or interest in the broader financial markets, including cryptocurrencies? While direct forex trading might be outside the scope for many crypto investors, understanding these macro trends provides valuable context. Here are some actionable insights: Monitor Commodity Markets: Keep a close eye on oil prices and other key commodities. Sustained weakness in these markets could reinforce the bearish CAD narrative. Track Central Bank Communications: Pay attention to statements and rate decisions from the Bank of Canada, as well as the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank. Divergent policies can create significant currency movements. Assess Global Risk Sentiment: A weakening CAD often aligns with a ‘risk-off’ environment. In such periods, traditionally safer assets might perform better, while riskier assets, including some cryptocurrencies, could face pressure. Diversification: For those with Canadian dollar exposure, consider how a weaker CAD might impact your overall portfolio. Diversification across different asset classes and currencies can help mitigate risk. Stay Informed on the ING Forecast: Regularly check for updates from ING and other major financial institutions regarding their currency forecasts. These professional insights can offer valuable perspectives. Understanding these dynamics allows investors to make more informed decisions, whether they are trading forex, holding traditional stocks, or investing in the volatile world of digital assets. Conclusion: Preparing for a Shifting Economic Landscape ING’s maintained bearish Canadian Dollar outlook serves as a significant signal for market participants. The confluence of slowing global growth, potential divergences in central bank policies, and the inherent volatility of oil prices creates a challenging environment for the loonie. The Bank of Canada‘s future policy decisions will be critical in navigating these headwinds. For investors, particularly those in the cryptocurrency space, these macro trends are not isolated events. A weaker Canadian Dollar can be a symptom of broader economic fragility, influencing risk appetite and capital flows across all markets. Staying informed about the ING forecast and the underlying drivers of currency movements is essential for making strategic decisions and preparing for a potentially shifting economic landscape. Vigilance and a well-informed perspective will be key to navigating the complexities ahead. To learn more about the latest Forex market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the Canadian Dollar liquidity. This post Canadian Dollar: ING’s Dire Warning on Looming Decline first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
NEAR
NEAR$2,473-2,13%
Threshold
T$0,01621-1,87%
U
U$0,01051+11,21%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/29 18:30
Partager
What’s the Best Crypto to Buy Right Now? Mutuum Finance’s (MUTM) Growth Outshines Ripple’s (XRP) 2025 Forecasts

What’s the Best Crypto to Buy Right Now? Mutuum Finance’s (MUTM) Growth Outshines Ripple’s (XRP) 2025 Forecasts

As the crypto market starts a shape-defining trend in 2025, attention has turned to up-and-coming coins leading a decentralized finance (DeFi) revolution. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has been showing strong growth in presale to become one of the most talked-about DeFi platforms.  Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is now standing at $0.035 in presale stage 6. Investors in […]
XRP
XRP$2,8865-4,44%
DeFi
DEFI$0,001652-1,19%
Stage
STAGE$0,0000352--%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/29 19:30
Partager
Texas state government to allocate $10 million to buy Bitcoin

Texas state government to allocate $10 million to buy Bitcoin

PANews reported on June 24 that according to CoinDesk, Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently signed Senate Bill 21, making the state the first state in the United States to establish
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0636-8,35%
Partager
PANews2025/06/24 08:38
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Canadian Dollar: ING’s Dire Warning on Looming Decline

What’s the Best Crypto to Buy Right Now? Mutuum Finance’s (MUTM) Growth Outshines Ripple’s (XRP) 2025 Forecasts

Texas state government to allocate $10 million to buy Bitcoin

Crypto KOL "0xSunNFT" spent 30 ETH today to purchase approximately 80,000 Block tokens

Analysis: Bitcoin faces increasing pressure below key cost base