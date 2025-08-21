BREAKING: Chaos Ensues in Token Set to Be Completely Acquired by Another Altcoin – Now There’s a Higher Bidder

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 11:10
Wormhole
W$0.07984+3.03%
CreatorBid
BID$0.07235+0.04%
Stargate Finance
STG$0.1736+4.38%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10238+2.00%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006488-3.69%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01408+1.51%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00707--%

The Wormhole(W) Foundation plans to submit a “significantly higher bid” than LayerZero’s $110 million ZRO bid to acquire Stargate (STG), citing its low valuation. It is requesting that Snapshot be suspended for 5 days to finalize its bid for a more competitive process.

LayerZero recently submitted a $110 million proposal to acquire the Stargate ecosystem and facilitate integration by merging the two protocols. Under the proposal, all tokens would be converted to ZRO, and Stargate, which has generated approximately $1 million in revenue in the last three months, would be used for LayerZero token buybacks.

This move makes sense, as LayerZero and Stargate were developed by the same team and share common founders. Under the plan, all STG tokens in circulation (including staking and voting rights) will be exchanged at a rate of 1 STG = 0.08634 ZRO. This translates to $0.1675 for STG and $1.94 for ZRO. Furthermore, the Stargate DAO is expected to be dissolved.

Wormhole submitted a competitive bid, stating that Stargate owners deserved a “more competitive process.” Wormhole requested that the community vote be halted while the seven-day period for voting was still running, prompting a reassessment of Stargate’s true value.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/breaking-chaos-ensues-in-token-set-to-be-completely-acquired-by-another-altcoin-now-theres-a-higher-bidder/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Kanye West apparently launches ‘YZY’ Solana cryptocurrency on X, sparking doubts on legitimacy

Kanye West apparently launches ‘YZY’ Solana cryptocurrency on X, sparking doubts on legitimacy

While X users suspected the post might be the result of a hack, West's official website teases YZY cryptocurrency as a payment option.
YZY
YZY$0.891+78.20%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/21 11:04
Partager
Market Pullback Strengthens Presale Demand: Solana, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Top the List

Market Pullback Strengthens Presale Demand: Solana, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Top the List

The crypto market pulled back this week but instead of cooling sentiment presale demand is climbing. Bitcoin fell below $113,000, pulling altcoins lower yet traders are now turning toward Solana, XRP and MAGACOIN FINANCE as they look for fresh entry points. Bitcoin Dip Reframes Market Focus Bitcoin dropped 2.94% over 24 hours to $112,936 which [...] The post Market Pullback Strengthens Presale Demand: Solana, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Top the List appeared first on Blockonomi.
XRP
XRP$2.9278+0.95%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00707--%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/08/21 11:27
Partager
Will Bitcoin Beat Every Asset Class? Bitwise Says Institutions Are Taking Notice

Will Bitcoin Beat Every Asset Class? Bitwise Says Institutions Are Taking Notice

Bitcoin’s role in institutional portfolios is continuing to evolve, with new research from Bitwise Asset Management suggesting the asset could become the strongest-performing major investment class in the years ahead. According to a preview of the firm’s forthcoming Long-Term Capital Market Assumptions (LTCMAs), Bitwise expects Bitcoin to deliver an average compound annual growth rate (CAGR) […]
Major
MAJOR$0.15877+0.58%
Partager
Bitcoinist2025/08/21 11:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Kanye West apparently launches ‘YZY’ Solana cryptocurrency on X, sparking doubts on legitimacy

Market Pullback Strengthens Presale Demand: Solana, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Top the List

Will Bitcoin Beat Every Asset Class? Bitwise Says Institutions Are Taking Notice

Wall Street's new darling: After Bitcoin and Ethereum, why are corporate coffers starting to bet big on Solana?

Chainlink (Link) Rises 15% On Whale Accumulation While Arctic Pablo Coin At $0.00088 Could Turn $75k Into $1.36M As Bonk And Notcoin Hold Steady