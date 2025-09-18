Breaking: CME Group to Launch XRP, Solana Options Futures in October

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 00:08
CME Group, the world’s leading derivatives marketplace, on Wednesday said it plans to launch options on Ripple’s XRP and Solana futures, as per the official announcement.

This is a groundbreaking milestone by the derivatives exchange to take the lead in the crypto options category, currently dominated by Deribit.

Solana and XRP Options Coming on CME Group

CME Group has disclosed its plan to launch options on the recently launched Ripple’s XRP and Solana futures, as per a press release on September 17.

The launch is expected to happen around October 13, after regulatory approval. The launch will enable clients to trade options on SOL, Micro SOL, XRP, and Micro XRP futures.

The firm added the plan to offer options with daily, weekly, monthly, and quarterly expiries.

Giovanni Vicioso, head of CME Group, claims massive growth and increasing liquidity on Solana and XRP futures prompted the firm to plan to launch options for these futures.

The firm plans to offer options trading to a wide range of investors and traders, including institutions, active investors, and individual traders.

Cumberland and FalconX Partners with CME Group

Crypto market maker Cumberland has strategically partnered with CME Group to support liquidity for options on Ripple’s XRP and Solana futures.

Commenting on the XRP and Solana options plan, Roman Makarov, head of Cumberland options trading at DRW, said the launch signifies demand for Solana and XRP, beyond Bitcoin and Ether.

Moreover, FalconX would help boost market efficiency and broaden the crypto derivatives liquidity.

Institutional demand for digital asset treasuries and other financial instruments has accelerated the need for hedging tools on Solana and XRP.

According to CME data, over 540,000 Solana futures contracts with a notional value of $22.3 billion have traded since March 17.

Notably, the average daily open interest (ADOI) of 12,500 contracts was worth $895 million in August.

For XRP, over 370,000 futures contracts with a notional value of $16.2 billion were traded since its in May 19.

CME Group revealed that a record ADOI of 9,300 contracts worth $942 million in notional value was traded in August.

Solana and XRP Price Action Ahead of Options Launch

XRP price was trading sideways in the past 24 hours, with the price exchanging hands at $3.01 at the time of writing. The 24-hour low and high were $3.01 and $3.06, respectively.

Moreover, trading volume slipped by 19% ahead of the REX-Osprey XRP ETF (XRPR) launch on Thursday. This signals traders turned cautious ahead of Fed rate cuts.

SOL price was up nearly 0.50% in the last 24 hours, with the price trading at $234.46 at the time of writing. The 24-hour low and high were $233.44 and $240.68, respectively.

Trading volume increased more than 10% in the last 24 hours, indicating a rise in interest among traders amid anticipation of spot Solana ETF approval by the SEC in the coming days.

CoinGlass data showed modest buying for XRP and Solana in the derivatives market. At the time of writing, the CME XRP futures open interest jumped over 2% to $1.28 billion in the last 24 hours.

Whereas, SOL futures open interest on CME climbed more than 6% to $1.91 billion in the last 24 hours. This signals massive demand for these crypto assets in the market.

