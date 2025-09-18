Breaking: CME Group Unveils Solana and XRP Options

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/18 02:35
Union
U$0.014317-11.88%
Solana
SOL$236.23-1.00%
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000788-5.28%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08626-2.68%
Movement
MOVE$0.1273-1.62%
XRP
XRP$3.0078-1.39%
  • CME Group launches Solana and XRP options, expanding crypto offerings.
  • SEC delays Solana and XRP ETF approvals, market awaits clarity.
  • Strong institutional demand drives CME’s launch of crypto options contracts.

In a bold move to broaden its cryptocurrency offerings, CME Group has officially launched options on Solana (SOL) and XRP futures. Available since October 13, 2025, these options will allow traders to hedge and manage exposure to two of the most widely traded digital assets in the market. The new contracts come in both full-size and micro-size formats, with expiration options available daily, monthly, and quarterly, providing flexibility for a diverse range of market participants.


This expansion aligns with the rising demand for innovative products in the crypto space. Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group’s Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products, noted that the new options offer increased flexibility for traders, from institutions to active individual investors. The growing liquidity in Solana and XRP futures has made the introduction of these options a timely move to meet the needs of an expanding market.


Also Read: Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Bold Plan to Stay Quantum-Secure and Simple!


Rapid Growth in Solana and XRP Futures Trading

CME Group’s decision to roll out options on Solana and XRP futures follows the substantial growth in these futures products. Since the launch of Solana futures in March 2025, more than 540,000 contracts, totaling $22.3 billion in notional value, have been traded.


In August 2025, Solana futures set new records, with an average daily volume (ADV) of 9,000 contracts valued at $437.4 million. The average daily open interest (ADOI) hit 12,500 contracts, worth $895 million.


Similarly, XRP futures, which launched in May 2025, have seen significant adoption, with over 370,000 contracts traded, totaling $16.2 billion. XRP futures also set records in August 2025, with an ADV of 6,600 contracts valued at $385 million and a record ADOI of 9,300 contracts, worth $942 million.


Institutional Demand for Advanced Hedging Tools

CME Group’s expansion into options is a direct response to growing institutional interest in sophisticated cryptocurrency products. Roman Makarov from Cumberland Options Trading at DRW highlighted the market demand for more varied crypto products, enabling more advanced risk management strategies.


Joshua Lim from FalconX also noted that the new options products meet the increasing need for institutional hedging tools for assets like Solana and XRP, further cementing their role in the digital asset space.


The launch of options on Solana and XRP futures marks another step toward the maturation of the cryptocurrency market, providing a broader range of tools for managing digital asset exposure.


SEC’s Delay on Solana and XRP ETF Approvals

While CME Group expands its offerings, the broader market is also watching the progress of Solana and XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has delayed its decisions on multiple crypto-related ETF filings, including those for Solana and XRP. Despite the delay, analysts anticipate approval may be on the horizon.


This week, REX Shares and Osprey Funds are expected to launch an XRP ETF that will hold XRP directly and allocate at least 40% of its assets to other XRP-related ETFs. Despite the delays, some analysts believe that approval could come soon, fueling further interest in these assets. The delay by the SEC has left many crypto investors awaiting clarity, but approval of these ETFs could fuel further momentum in the Solana and XRP futures markets.


Also Read: Tether CEO Breaks Silence on $117,000 Bitcoin Price – Market Reacts!


The post Breaking: CME Group Unveils Solana and XRP Options appeared first on 36Crypto.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

The post Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent crypto news, Stephen Miran swore in as the latest Federal Reserve governor on September 16, 2025, slipping into the board’s last open spot right before the Federal Open Market Committee kicks off its two-day rate discussion. Traders are betting heavily on a 25-basis-point trim, which would bring the federal funds rate down to 4.00%-4.25%, based on CME FedWatch Tool figures from September 15, 2025. Miran, who’s been Trump’s top economic advisor and a supporter of his trade ideas, joins a seven-member board where just three governors come from Democratic picks, according to the Fed’s records updated that same day. Crypto News: Miran’s Background and Quick Path to Confirmation The Senate greenlit Miran on September 15, 2025, with a tight 48-47 vote, following his nomination on September 2, 2025, as per a recent crypto news update. His stint runs only until January 31, 2026, stepping in for Adriana D. Kugler, who stepped down in August 2025 for reasons not made public. Miran earned his economics Ph.D. from Harvard and worked at the Treasury back in Trump’s first go-around. Afterward, he moved to Hudson Bay Capital Management as an economist, then looped back to the White House in December 2024 to head the Council of Economic Advisers. There, he helped craft Trump’s “reciprocal tariffs” approach, aimed at fixing trade gaps with China and the EU. He wouldn’t quit his White House gig, which irked Senator Elizabeth Warren at the September 7, 2025, confirmation hearings. That limited time frame means Miran gets to cast a vote straight away at the FOMC session starting September 16, 2025. The full board now features Chair Jerome H. Powell (Trump pick, term ends 2026), Vice Chair Philip N. Jefferson (Biden, to 2036), and folks like Lisa D. Cook (Biden, to 2028) and Michael S. Barr…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03525-0.42%
Humanity
H$0.05168+7.19%
Threshold
T$0.01696+0.83%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:14
Partager
Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

The surge follows a difficult August, when investors pulled out more than $750 million while rotating capital into Ethereum-focused funds. […] The post Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08698-1.77%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:15
Partager
Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

The post Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* As the cryptocurrency market continues its recovery, Ethereum has once again become the center of attention for investors. Recently, the well-known crypto mining platform LgMining predicted that Ethereum may surpass its previous all-time high and surge past $5,000. In light of this rare market opportunity, choosing a high-efficiency, secure, and low-cost mining platform has become the top priority for many investors. With its cutting-edge hardware, intelligent technology, and low-cost renewable energy advantages, LgMining Cloud Mining is rapidly emerging as a leader in the cloud mining industry. Ethereum: The Driving Force of the Crypto Market Ethereum is not only the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization but also the backbone of the blockchain smart contract ecosystem. From DeFi (Decentralized Finance) to NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) and the broader Web3.0 infrastructure, most innovations are built on Ethereum. This widespread utility gives Ethereum tremendous growth potential. With the upcoming scalability upgrades, the Ethereum network is expected to offer improved performance and transaction speed—likely triggering a fresh wave of market enthusiasm. According to the LgMining research team, Ethereum’s share among institutional and retail investors continues to grow. Combined with shifting monetary policies and global economic uncertainties, Ethereum is expected to break past its previous high of over $4,000 and aim for $5,000 or more in the coming months. LgMining Cloud Mining: Unlocking a Low-Barrier Path to Wealth Traditional crypto mining often requires expensive mining rigs, stable electricity, and complex maintenance—making it inaccessible for the average person. LgMining Cloud Mining breaks down these barriers, allowing anyone to easily participate in mining Ethereum and Bitcoin without owning hardware. LgMining builds its robust and efficient mining infrastructure around three core advantages: 1. High-End Equipment LgMining uses top-tier mining hardware with exceptional computing power and reliability. The platform’s ASIC and GPU miners are carefully selected and tested to…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08698-1.77%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.5299-9.40%
Triathon
GROW$0.061+144.00%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:04
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

Crucial Fed Rate Cut: October Probability Surges to 94%