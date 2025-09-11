Breaking: Major XRP ETF Proposed by $1.5 Trillion Financial Giant Faces Fresh SEC Delay

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 17:43
Union
U$0.00957-1.64%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005995+1.66%
XRP
XRP$3.0157+1.48%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016198-5.80%
Major
MAJOR$0.16246+1.69%
  • Current approval odds
  • Other recent delays 

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has pushed back its decision on the XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) proposal filed by American multinational investment management holding company Franklin Templeton.

The review of Cboe BZX’s proposal to list the aforementioned product has been extended to Nov. 14.  

As reported by U.Today, Franklin Templeton, which boasts a total of $1.53 trillion worth of assets under management, originally filed to launch an XRP ETF in early March.

It remains the most prominent player to enter the closely watched XRP ETF race. 

BlackRock, the world’s leading asset manager with $12.5 trillion worth of assets as of Q2 2025, is reportedly not considering filing for an XRP ETF. The same applies to a Solana-based ETF.  

Current approval odds

As reported by U.Today, the odds of the SEC approving an XRP ETF in 2025 recently surged well above 90% on the Polymarket betting website. At press time, the odds currently stand at 92%. 

Bloomberg analysts previously stated that the approval of spot altcoin ETFs would likely come this October. 

You Might Also Like

Other recent delays 

On top of that, the SEC has delayed the approval of staking 

Earlier this week, the regulator also pushed back its decision on Bitwise’s Dogecoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). 

Source: https://u.today/breaking-major-xrp-etf-proposed-by-15-trillion-financial-giant-faces-fresh-sec-delay

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Explosive 52% Surge: Sub-Saharan Africa’s Crypto Market Hits $205B Milestone

Explosive 52% Surge: Sub-Saharan Africa’s Crypto Market Hits $205B Milestone

Chainalysis’ latest preview of its 2025 Geography of Cryptocurrency Report highlights a major turning point for Sub-Saharan Africa’s crypto market. Between July 2024 and June 2025, the region received more than $205 billion in on-chain value. This 52% increase makes it the third-fastest-growing crypto economy worldwide, trailing only Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Despite being the […]
Moonveil
MORE$0.10192-0.77%
Major
MAJOR$0.1624+1.86%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1+22.54%
Partager
Tronweekly2025/09/11 17:01
Partager
Crypto VC partner loses ‘life savings’ during fake Zoom call

Crypto VC partner loses ‘life savings’ during fake Zoom call

Hypersphere investment partner Mehdi Farooq says he lost six wallets and years of savings after falling victim to a fake Zoom call phishing attack.
SIX
SIX$0.02155+0.51%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003645+3.55%
VinuChain
VC$0.00291-5.82%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 20:51
Partager
Best Altcoins to Buy Today: Top Choices for 20x Gains

Best Altcoins to Buy Today: Top Choices for 20x Gains

As the cryptocurrency market is currently at a critical juncture of renewed energy, everyone is looking to altcoins with high-growth potential. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Cardano (ADA) are the best bets as top choices. With its decentralized lending revolution and risk-optimized DeFi investment products, Mutuum Finance is quickly becoming one of the go-to options for […]
DeFi
DEFI$0.001709+1.18%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02682-2.08%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/11 17:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Explosive 52% Surge: Sub-Saharan Africa’s Crypto Market Hits $205B Milestone

Crypto VC partner loses ‘life savings’ during fake Zoom call

Best Altcoins to Buy Today: Top Choices for 20x Gains

Hong Kong Proposes Reduced Capital Requirements for Banks Holding Crypto Assets

Figure prices IPO at $25 per share, expects to raise $787.5 million