BREAKING NEWS! US PPI Data Released! What Was Bitcoin’s (BTC) First Reaction?

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 00:05
Bitcoin
BTC$113,559.94+2.14%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.01204+0.33%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.195+2.39%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016709+4.35%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4629+0.10%

While the leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) continues to trade in a narrow range, the FED’s interest rate decision to be announced next week is expected to trigger the rise.

While it is considered certain that the FED will cut interest rates in September, a 25 basis point rate cut is priced in at 91.8%, and a 50 basis point cut is priced in at 8.2%.

While some experts state that the FED’s interest rate cut has already been priced in, others argue that the FED’s interest rate cut will trigger the expected rise.

While the FED’s decision was eagerly awaited, data on the US Producer Price Index (PPI), one of the data the FED follows in its decisions, was announced.

The data disclosed is as follows:

Core Producer Price Index (Monthly): Announced -0.1% – Expected 0.3% – Previous 0.9%

Core Producer Price Index (Annual): Announced 2.8% – Expected 3.5% – Previous 3.7%

Producer Price Index (Monthly): Announced -0.1% – Expected 0.3% – Previous 0.9%

Producer Price Index (Annual): Announced 2.6% – Expected 3.3% – Previous 3.3%

Bitcoin’s first reaction after the incoming PPI data was as follows:

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/breaking-news-us-ppi-data-released-what-was-bitcoins-btc-first-reaction/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Jordi Baylina’s new venture, Zisk, will carry the zkVM torch forward following the Polygon Foundation’s decision to decommission the costly chain. Baylina retains a founder’s title, but his team and codebase are now fully independent. On June 18, Polygon co-founder…
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0851+2.28%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002504+0.03%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00643+0.15%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 02:10
Partager
Wall Street executives warn the U.S. economy is weakening despite strong earnings

Wall Street executives warn the U.S. economy is weakening despite strong earnings

The biggest names on Wall Street are finally saying what most people already feel: “Things aren’t looking good.” Even as traders bet on interest rate cuts and banks report high earnings, top executives are starting to admit they aren’t sure how long the good times will last. Behind all the market hype, the doubts are […]
Threshold
T$0.01651+1.41%
Union
U$0.00945-3.66%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.87+4.61%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/11 00:24
Partager
PayPal Opens Doors for USDH With Paxos Deal, HYPE Listing, and $20M Incentive Pool

PayPal Opens Doors for USDH With Paxos Deal, HYPE Listing, and $20M Incentive Pool

Paxos has updated its USDH stablecoin proposal with PayPal and Venmo integration, $20M incentives, and a revenue model tied to HYPE’s growth.   Paxos has just unveiled a revised proposal to issue the upcoming USDH stablecoin for Hyperliquid.  The update adds integration with PayPal and Venmo and gives the project access to one of the […] The post PayPal Opens Doors for USDH With Paxos Deal, HYPE Listing, and $20M Incentive Pool appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.87+4.61%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02045-5.89%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/11 00:04
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Wall Street executives warn the U.S. economy is weakening despite strong earnings

PayPal Opens Doors for USDH With Paxos Deal, HYPE Listing, and $20M Incentive Pool

TensorBoard, Checkpoints, and Custom Hooks in Keras

Wall Street surges along with rate cut odds